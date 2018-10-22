People Rally Behind Tweet That Proves Women Are Never Too Old To Accomplish Dreams

Rich Fury/Invision/AP Aline Brosh McKenna in New York City in 2015. “Put your hand up. Men ask. Ask,” she urged women on Oct. 21.

You can kick butt at any age.

Or at least that was the sentiment behind screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna’s viral tweet Sunday that told women, especially those who are older, that “you’re not too old” to accomplish your dreams.

Nora Ephron was 51 when she directed her 1st movie. Nancy Meyers was 49. Their kids were grown. If you're a women who writes, acts, edits, ADs, etc and you're ready to direct, you're not too old. I was 47. Tell the people you work with your dream. Put your hand up. Men ask. Ask. — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) October 22, 2018

McKenna was nearing 40 when she hit it big by adapting the screenplay for 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada.” Her career took off after that, and she wrote the screenplays for films such as “27 Dresses” and “We Bought a Zoo.” In 2015 she co-created the musical comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” for which she serves as showrunner and head writer. In 2016 she began directing episodes of the show.

Her rallying cry resonated with many people on Twitter — and some happen to be women who are accomplished in their own right, like Gloria Calderón Kellett, the showrunner for “One Day at a Time” and Tanzina Vega, the host of NPR’s “The Takeaway.”

Yes!! I was 42! And I loved every moment! — Gory-A Kill It 🧟‍♂️ (@everythingloria) October 22, 2018

Also - stop thinking you have to accomplish everything by the time you are 30. https://t.co/CL8xLu3zxY — Tanzina Vega (@tanzinavega) October 22, 2018

I’m 53 and my 1st book 📖 #BYDN was published in 2017 https://t.co/2tBuwi1zdl — Kelly Hoey (@jkhoey) October 22, 2018

My hand is up! I’m out here trying to make it happen! — Hindsight is 20/20 (@filmluba) October 22, 2018

Women over 40 change the world. Rosa Parks was 42 when she refused to give up her Montgomery bus seat. Susan B. Anthony was 58 & Elizabeth Cady Stanton was 63 when they introduced an amendment giving women the right to vote. Dolores Huerta is still registering voters at age 88. https://t.co/QdtvQLlxNh — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) October 22, 2018

I wish someone had told me to embrace the power that comes with age. Entering my 40s, I speak out more and take more risks. I am no longer shackled by fears of how others perceive me. I revel in my gifts and accept my shortcomings. I am free. pic.twitter.com/TjRYO0qBRz — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) October 22, 2018

I LITERALLY asked to run my own show, my first show when I was 43. Ask. https://t.co/sdaFpvyfEg — Holly Sorensen (@HollyBSorensen) October 22, 2018

I'm a man, but as a person of color, I didn't know I could ask until recently. Similiar struggles on this side, too.



Glad we're in an era where we're not disenfranchising ourselves anymore. Ask. https://t.co/XPFs7pTGQa — (((Mike Brown))) (@YoMikeBrown) October 22, 2018

When gender and motherhood intersects is a tricky thing. Women are often taught to not speak about how hard it is to work through the young years of children b/c then we’re saying it’s a weakness. I’ve done this. BUT... stay with me... https://t.co/vjveBIqqRM — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) October 22, 2018

Thank you for this. I’m almost 37 years old and I often feel like I’m “too old” to chase my dreams. This was just what I needed. Oh and it was your friend #rachelbloom that inspired me to switch to Creative Writing and English as a college major. 6 more classes to go! — @jaysanzalone (@jaysanzalone) October 22, 2018

Men really do just ask. It's unnerving. But perhaps it shouldn't be. https://t.co/3YOuXEDq9i — Linda Ge (@lindazge) October 22, 2018

When I decided to write screenplays in my mid-40s, so many people told me it was too late for me.

One said ‘good luck selling that’ another said ‘you will fail’

They were wrong. #screenwriting #AFF25 https://t.co/1s7ljxXgP8 — Cylin Busby (@CylinBusby) October 22, 2018

I am 40 and my book comes out in 3 months. Never stop working towards that dream. https://t.co/L5lDVZ6aK4 — Stephanie Land (@stepville) October 22, 2018

These are important words of encouragement. Thank you! I moved to LA to pursue my writing career in my 40s. My daughter was 7 when we moved. It was critical for me to pursue my dreams but equally necessary to have my daughter see me pursue my dreams — regardless of my age. — Night of the Lizzing Dead (@lizinoma) October 22, 2018

One of my favorite "late bloomer" stories is Annie Proulx. She did not publish her first collection of short stories until she was 53 (1988) and her first novel at 57 (1992 - The Shipping News). The story that became Brokeback Mountain was published in 1997, age 62! — Stephen Gnome (@McGnome77) October 22, 2018

I'm an Actor, Producer, work in Casting, as AD, & last weekend Directed my first short film. I'm 54. #WomenInFilm #lauriespoem #martinischott — Peggy Schott (@peggyschott_me) October 22, 2018

Coincidentally, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 59, posted a badass late-in-life accomplishment of her own the same day as McKenna’s tweet.

OK. I’m going for one BOAST post. Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead.

Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55.

Second biggest October movie opening ever.

Biggest Halloween opening ever #womengetthingsdone @halloweenmovie pic.twitter.com/DhUBy82z3U — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 21, 2018