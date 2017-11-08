Alisa Gurova: Unifying worlds and cultures through the art of Dance

“Art is not what you see, but what you make others see.” ― Edgar Degas

Alisa Gurova is the perfect example of an artist that saw what already existed, reimagined it, and packaged it in a way that the world saw what she could see from the beginning. Starting off as a dancer in her teens, with no family background whatsoever in the art form, and within just a few years, became a world-class performer. Starting off with training in belly dance, Alisa went on to visualize and perform fusion dance numbers inspired by Tribal dance, Indian contemporary dance and a variety of other dance forms, apart from also experimenting with various music forms to dance on. After winning “The Challenge”, an Ukranian International Dance Competition, Alisa became a sensation.

The world sees her spectacular success, but behind the success lies tremendous discipline, will power and a vision. This is a good time to say that I had a little chat with Alisa on her “behind-the-scenes” life, and her secret to how she keeps her body and mind up to the immense challenge of her chosen profession.

When was the first time you ever performed on stage?

When I was 14 years old, I performed my first Tribal Fusion piece on the stage. It was at a dance festival in Kiev.

How many dance forms have you trained in?

The first style that I studied was actually Belly Dancing. A lot of people think that I first trained in ballet, but I didn't come from a traditional classic dancer's background. I didn't start with dance until I was a teenager, and I was inspired to learn after I saw belly dancing on the TV Show El Clone. It was so enchanting to me. At first, I was not very flexible at all, but I kept on training, and eventually I went on to study Ballet, Contemporary, Tribal and Indian styles at the College of Art and Culture in Kiev. My passion for dance was the driving force that allowed me to have the courage to believe in and find myself and continues to be.

I've grown a lot as an artist and performer since I first began, and also understand that my journey is my own, which is what makes it unique and meaningful, and what helps me to connect with an audience.

How do you pick up the different styles?

Usually if I see something beautiful, or if something moves me, in other styles I “borrow” it for my Tribal Fusion influences.

I just love to feel the freedom in my dance to combine different styles and cultures without confining it in a box.

How did you come to choose tribal dance? What was your first piece of fusion?

I first discovered Tribal Fusion in the Ukraine when I saw Rachel Brice on YouTube and I fell in love with this style. I started to train myself by watching a lot of Tribal Fusion videos on YouTube. I created my first Tribal Fusion piece in 2008 with the help of my dance teacher.

You won “The Challenge" in the Ukrainian International Competition for Contemporary Jazz in 2015 and 2016. What drew you to the completely new genre of fusion music that had to go with your fusion dance? How did you visualize it first? How do you go about choreographing it?

I had an amazing opportunity to work with a famous Ukrainian choreographer Kristina Shyshkarova, who helped me create the piece. She's brilliant at finding ways to not only showcase a dancer's talents, but to also challenge them, and she really focuses on the subtleties. For example, the core of the Tribal Fusion dance was in the Contemporary Jazz style, but we added soft serpentine arms and softness of upper body. Her song choices are surprisingly well-thought out and not exactly typical. Her process is so sacred, and I'm so happy to have that experience.

Do you have any personal fitness routines to keep up with the rigors of your profession?

I do a lot of yoga. It helps me to relax my muscles and release any tension in my body, as well as bring clarity to my mind, which is so important for creativity.

How does your family support you?

They support me a lot. Even though my family is not exactly artistic, they always allowed to go to any class or workshop that I wanted to attend. They understood my passion, so they never questioned me as I began going into the professional dance world.

What is the one habit of yours that you think has brought you this far?

I always finish what I start. I might take a break from it to gain a newer and fresher perspective, but I always return back to it and complete it.

Also, focusing on maintaining a positive mental state, through mediation and Reiki, and exploring different layers and realms of consciousness. It's important to feel this energy as it feeds my creativity and helps me to feel completely in tune with my body.

What do you have in store for your fans in the future?

Right now I am improving my Contemporary technique so that I can add more elements of that into my work and further mix it with Tribal Fusion. I've really enjoyed attending the classes of Sabrina Phillips. I find her work so inspiring and exciting. I really want to make Tribal Fusion dance more theatrical, and tell engaging stories. I'm all about discovering and innovating at the moment.