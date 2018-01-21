Alison Brie Talks Allegations Against Brother-In-Law James Franco At SAG Awards

Alison Brie addressed the sexual misconduct allegations waged against her brother-in-law James Franco during a red carpet interview at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, saying that anyone who “feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward.”

E! News’ Giuliana Rancic brought up the Time’s Up movement that has dominated the Golden Globes and noted Brie’s support of it. Rancic then said because the movement is so heavily dependent on transparency, she wanted to know Brie’s thoughts on the allegations against Franco.

“I think that above all, what we’ve always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family,” Brie said.

“Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

The 35-year-old actress is married to Dave Franco, younger brother of James Franco. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reported that five women came forward with accusations of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior against the elder Franco.

Franco was accused by four actresses who were students in his acting classes and a filmmaker who considered him a mentor. Two former students say he “stormed off” a movie set when no women would undress unnecessarily for a scene while another said that Franco made it clear that his female students could only further their careers “if we were to perform sexual acts or take off our shirts.” Filmmaker Violet Paley told the LA Times she was pressured into performing oral sex on Franco.

“I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable,” said one accuser.

Rich Polk via Getty Images Actor James Franco and actress Alison Brie

During her appearance on the red carpet during the 2018 Golden Globes, Brie said she felt that it was “really nice to be out here celebrating all of our work, but it’s great to have a message behind it as well.”