All Hail Donald Trump

Donald J. Trump has followed through with his promise to make America great again and as a liberal Democrats I could not be happier.

Oh. No. Wait. This has nothing whatsoever to do with anything that has actually come out of his overstuffed, Orange Delight by Mary Kay slathered face (which is topped of by a QVC quality Connie Stevens wig). All those inane campaign lie-promises that he has spread like butter on a rich man’s croissant made fresh at Marie Antoinette’s “Let Them Eat Cake” shop were nothing more than his life long talent for being a clumsy oaf fraud.

No, America is not getting better because of him.

It’s getting better in spite of him.

During his campaign, when the whole Billy Bush (ah, the irony of that name) went down and we heard Trump blatantly admit to sexual abuse—

But angry, ignored, impoverished America heard different. They heard the siren song of a future fake Apprensident to be, talking Al Capone tough style, blowing up convention and telling it like it is. He actually moved up a run on the anti-hero ladder.

So instead of him being shot down in May, he got himself a hall pass, Sinatra style.

And then all those women who claimed that they had been sexually harassed by him, were treated like the packed passengers of a clown car. Chicks. They’ll do anything to get a piece of him. Next.

Even his wife, Squinty Trump of Cluelesslovenia, laughed it off as nutty Donald being Donald. She did that during Stiletto walking practice on the diamond encrusted Trump Tower catwalk/obstacle course (they had to take out a huge Geico insurance policy on her because of all the endless falls).

Trump theoretically would have slithered by with his criminal activity forever but lo and behold, he has finally been taken down.

Oh. No. Not him personally. Yet.

No his doppelgänger, Harvey the invisible grabbit got outed and crucified.

We were all just frothing at the mouth, waiting to take someone, anyone down for Trump’s sex crimes and Harvey was the perfect Lance Armstrong of the moment.

First came Ailes, O’Reilly and the well deserved disgrace of Fox News. That just whetted our appetite for destruction. And let’s not forget Bill Cosby whose indiscretions constantly remind us that there’s always room for jail-o.

Now sexual abuse is finally out of the closet, most recently with the outing of Kevin Spacey who is claiming that he is too spacey to remember accosting the 14 year old future star of “Rent.”

Spacey, employing Trump’s number one diversionary tactic, tried to distract us by outing himself. I think what he may have been trying to say is, he can’t live with a lie anymore.

Unfortunately the lie he was focusing on was the wrong one. I’m willing to bet the farm that a whole parade of once upon a time young boys will be talking about their near date rapes with Kevin real soon. Not accusing. Just guessing.

As a result of all this, suddenly Rose McGowan is on the front page of The New York Times and kudos to her and her outspoken bravery. Her speeches have been Rosie the riveting.

Full disclosure: I was sexually harassed years ago by my male boss when I did not return his suddenly announced infatuation for me. He put me on three month probation, cited all my accomplishments as the work of other people and finally, with one more minute left, he called me into his office and fired me. Sexual harassment simply did not exist in the good old days. But it does now. I was once accosted in a packed subway too and never, ever discussed it. It was far too shameful and unmanly.

So #metoo.

But look what is happening because of your current president. America will never be the same again and will in fact, as a direct result of this, be greater than ever.

The same goes for the whole Alt-Right, Neo-Nazi button that he pushed on his presidential keyboard when he did not condemn the marchers of Charlottesville.

The entire world from America to Germany has been writing musing and writing about the threat of the rebirth of fascism and we have Trump to thank for it.\

And now, FINALLY, he’s been indicted for his collusion with Russia. Once agin, no,not him directly. Paul Manafort, the new star of Flipper, has been taken down.

The man ran Trump’s campaign.

But by taking down Manafort, just like Harvey and the Nazis, it sure feels almost as good as the real thing.

You see? We keep getting greater by the second.

Trump is really no different than the aforementioned Al Capone or even Osama Bin Ladin. Those were two guys who called the shots from the safety of their caves, while everyone else got killed.

Ah...but sooner or later, thanks to the IRS and President Obama and Secretary Clinton, those two incorrigible monkeys got the royal take down treatment.

Patience, my friends. Patience.

Here is the theme to today’s sermon:

Trump is personally responsible for bringing out the very worst in us and by doing that he is unconsciously bringing out the very best in us

Just listen to Jeff Flake’s eloquent, articulate, passionate speech that at once condemned Trump and reminded us of what a real patriot can accomplish. I agree with nothing that Flake stands for, but I do share his love for our country. That speech was right out of Thomas Jefferson or Alexander Hamilton’s playbook.

And how did Trump react? By turning to the worst of himself and attacking Jeff Flake.

And as a result, it elevated Jeff Flake, in my eyes anyway, to the level of the best members of the GOP EVER. Jeff Flake was willing to drop the party line facade and reveal what virtually every single member of Congress is thinking and feeling but since their metaphorical testicles are owned and operated by the NRA, mum is the word.

But yet again, the current pig child in the White House barn has accidentally made us better simply by acting and reacting like an asshole.

Still, what you are witnessing is a twisted democracy in action.

I have been pessimistic for nine months now, fretting that America would all become one spittoon spittin’, black and Jew hatin’ giant trailer trash park.

But change, while absolutely, positively not overnight, is a-comin.’

We have a ton of obstacles here. The real walls.

We are not a United States.

We never have been and never will. But while the Civil War, which has never ended, continues to rage on, the symbolic racist flags and statues of the South are falling.

Sexual Abuse? Check. Racism/Facism? That’s a one small step for a man check. Treating gold star families abusively? Check. Trying to destroy health care? Check. Trying to make the rich richer with enormous tax cuts, while trying to gut Medicare and your personal IRAs? Check.

Our constitutional right to protest? Thanks to the NFL, check.

Sadly, military grade weapons: no check.

The mentally ill, for whom Trump made it easier to buy guns, will continue to slaughter innocent American women, men and tiny children without retribution from Sandy Hook elementary schools to Vegas concerts because of the distorted interpretation of the Second Amendment, thanks to Judge Scalia. The GOP will continue to do nothing simply because that is what happens when the NRA owns and operates your metaphorical balls.

The truth is, there little to be done about people’s sense of entitlement and infatuation with their own needs.

That too is a form of mental illness.

The other thing that gets in our way of being great is in the emergence of the new form of Christianity, which has nothing to do with Christ.

It’s a new form of exclusionist racism where only white lives and white lies matter. To watch guys like Ted Cruz pretend to be devout is insulting to anyone of actual faith.

Hope and faith have long been the life preservers of a broken society and that is why facts today can be diddled with like a 14 year old boy. America has been brain washed, Manchurian Candidate style, to believe exclusively in the intangible.

It is hopelessly hooked on the street potent opioids of magic, fantasy and dreams to an end. The only possible solution to all the pain and daily indignities that they suffer are the dark alley drug dealers of the state lottery, Publishing Clearinghouse and Must Tithe TV.

Look, personally, I have no problem with anything that gives anyone comfort.

But when it comes to televangelists who pretend to heal and Presidents who pretend to lead, that is where I draw the line.

The remarkable thing about Trump is how he astonishingly reveals his true self by doing things like admitting to Lester Holt that he got rid of James Comey because of the whole Russian thing. Everything that he accused Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama of doing he has done (i.e. using private email servers, colluding with Goldman Sachs personnel and playing so much goof off golf that he literally bankrupted the entire yearly budget of the Secret Service—the use of golf carts on his properties).

Now this is why I’m convinced that in Rex Tillerson’s parlance, he’s a fucking moron.

But he is not your normal, everyday form of stupid.

He is a whole other animal.

He’s a spoiled brat, trust fund “cheat-oh”colored baby who, in lieu of possessing any real skills or talent, has overcompensated by ripping people off by creating sheer havoc, temper tantrum style and then letting his handler lawyers swoop in and settle for half pennies on the dollar, while he sits and cackles from high atop the ivory Penthouse floors of Trump Tower.

From an historical perspective, Trump is the abusive landlord version of Henry the 8th who turned himself into the equivalent of the Pope just so he could keep wantonly screwing, marrying and divorcing-by-beheading, freestyle.

If you are like me, you have been feeling hopeless, powerless and spending way too much of your time raging and screaming at your TV.

But I am here to tell you that the Calvary and the resurrection of Calvary are stampeding our way.

So breath.

Read great books.

Be around people who inspire your intellect.

Listen to uplifting music.

Watch smart TV shows and films.

And most of all love generously and with great abandon.

In other words: be divinely human and let the people who are trained in the art of truth, justice and the American way, clean up this mess.