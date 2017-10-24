BUSINESS
Someone Thought An All-Male Panel On ‘Women Empowerment’ Was A Good Idea

"This is tone deaf at best."

By Dominique Mosbergen

After facing scathing criticism for promoting a “women empowerment” panel consisting only of men, SJ Magazine announced it was pulling the plug on the event. 

The South Jersey-based publication promoted the panel, unironically dubbed “Women in Business: A man’s point of view,” on Twitter on Monday. In response, HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali expressed his incredulity in a tweet that promptly went viral.

Reaction to the all-male panel, which would’ve included New Jersey State Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-Camden/Burlington) and ESPN correspondent Sal Paolantonio, was blistering:

SJ Magazine initially defended its decision to host the all-male panel, saying it had organized three other panels in its “women empowerment” series that contained female speakers. 

“Men have a responsibility to step up & support women & we want to start the discussion,” the publication said in a follow-up tweet

A few hours later, however, the magazine announced it was canceling the event.

H/T: Amy Kuperinsky, NJ.com

