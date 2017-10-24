Someone Thought An All-Male Panel On ‘Women Empowerment’ Was A Good Idea

After facing scathing criticism for promoting a “women empowerment” panel consisting only of men, SJ Magazine announced it was pulling the plug on the event.

The South Jersey-based publication promoted the panel, unironically dubbed “Women in Business: A man’s point of view,” on Twitter on Monday. In response, HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali expressed his incredulity in a tweet that promptly went viral.

Reaction to the all-male panel, which would’ve included New Jersey State Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-Camden/Burlington) and ESPN correspondent Sal Paolantonio, was blistering:

The discussion should be had by women and men should be the ones listening. That's how you support women in business. — Elisabeth L. (@elignea) October 23, 2017

There are better ways to support women than to have 4 privileged middle-aged white men take over the stage. This is tone deaf at best. — Dan Jelly (@KingAndJames) October 24, 2017

Nothing like a good old "mansplanation" to "empower" women...!!!🙄 — Lizzie Nolla (@LizzieNolla) October 23, 2017

Men have a responsibility to step back and listen to the experiences of their women colleagues. Their "perspective" on us isn't needed. — Catherine McParland (@Cat_McParland) October 23, 2017

this sounds crazy, but u can have both men and women on one panel — Gregory Brandt (@gbrandt591) October 23, 2017

Wait until you see the African-American panel later that day pic.twitter.com/a4zaPMvaze — This is an NPR Fan! (@ThisisanNPRFan) October 23, 2017

SJ Magazine is just like pic.twitter.com/Ba1O88SZLB — Sari Weintraub (@Sari_W) October 23, 2017

SJ Magazine initially defended its decision to host the all-male panel, saying it had organized three other panels in its “women empowerment” series that contained female speakers.

“Men have a responsibility to step up & support women & we want to start the discussion,” the publication said in a follow-up tweet.

A few hours later, however, the magazine announced it was canceling the event.