All on 4 is very cheap in Poland

When you are missing a significant number of teeth or you are dealing with some serious problems with them you are probably looking for a life lasting solution that would help you to get rid of the problem once forever. If so, all on 4 procedure is designed for you. Since it is considered to be the most attractive and durable solution it is also extremely expensive in most countries. Due to that many patients resign because they simply cannot afford it. If you are looking for cheap all on 4 Poland is the best destination. People from all over the world come to have it done here as we offer highest standard of dental services in the most affordable price. Highly qualified dentist who speaks English, well-equipped dental office and most state of the art solutions are things that you can expect coming to Poland for your cheap all on 4!

All on 4 abroad price comparison: Poland is a part of the European Union but, since 2004 never applied euro currency. Due to that our services have very competitive prices, especially for customer from United States of America, Great Britain,Germany and other euro-zone countries. Some people come to Poland from Asia and Africa as well! Most of them are also very satisfied with the prices of all on 4 and state that they were able to save 40-50% of the price they have been given in their countries. Here you can find price comparison of prices for all on 4 in Poland and in other European countries. United States of America - price from 11700 EUR

United Kingdom - prices start from 11 750 EUR

Germany - prices start from 9700 EUR

Poland - prices start from 5000 EUR

Dentists in Poland use only best materials Comming to Poland for your all on 4 procedure you can be sure that you will be provided with the best materials. First, the dentist will attach 4 dental implants to your jawbone. They are made of titanium, that is highly acceptable by human body. Those tiny screws are very popular around the world but are a way cheaper in Poland. You will be able to choose from a wide range of brands like: Straumann, Alpha Bio, Nobel Biocare or Astra. Right after the implantation, your dentist will put a porcelain bridge on your implants. Porcelain is one of the best materials used in dentistry so in definitely can guarantee natural color and look of your teeth.

Factors that influence the price of all on 4 procedure

Having your all on 4 procedure in Poland can help you to safe a lot of money. Nevertheless there are some things that can affect the final price and you should be aware of them before coming to Poland for you all on 4 and those are:

the currency exchange rate

clinic’s location

brand of the implant used

sometimes there is a necessity of some additional work or treatment before commencing all on 4 procedure