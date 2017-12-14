Here's All Of The Info You Need For 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 3

It’s that time of year again: Some of your favorite queens from across the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” universe are coming together for one more epic shot at the crown.
This season of “All Stars” has some fan favorites ― and some obvious standouts. But the question remains: Which queen will ascend to join the likes of Alaska and Chad Michaels in the “Drag Race” royal family?
“The rumors are 100% true, baby,” executive producer and host RuPaul said in a press release. “The ‘All Stars’ three debut delivers my most legendary queens, and they’re fired up and ready to take over the mother-tucking world. #RealNews #FakeEyelashes.”
The cast for this season includes Aja (Season 9; from Brooklyn, New York), BenDeLaCreme (Season 6; from Seattle), Chi Chi DeVayne (Season 8; from Shreveport, Louisiana), Kennedy Davenport (Season 7; from Dallas), Milk (Season 6; from New York), Morgan McMichaels (Season 2; from Los Angeles), Shangela (Seasons 2 and 3; from Los Angeles), Thorgy Thor (Season 8; from Brooklyn), and Trixie Mattel (Season 7; from Los Angeles).
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET and PT.