All The Best Looks From The BET Awards Red Carpet

The 2018 BET Awards red carpet brought the heat on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with incredible looks and performances.

While artists Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Migos, and Meek Mill were slated to perform during the show, the pre-show featured the likes of Davido, Bloc Boy, Nick Grant, and more hitting the stage.

As for the red carpet, show host Jamie Foxx rolled up in a jacket and sneakers with his daughter Corinne on his arm while stars like Blac Chyna, Cassie and Alexis Skyy wowed in glitzy gowns.

Many guests rocked African-inspired dress, from dashikis to headdresses, and, of course, we can’t forget the footwear. The Kicks Cam caught them all:

Take a look at the stunning looks below. We’ll be updating throughout the night:

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images Blac Chyna and Amber Rose.

Paras Griffin/VMN18 via Getty Images Terry Crews and Lakeith Stanfield.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Garcelle Beauvais.

Leon Bennett via Getty Images T.I.

Earl Gibson III via Getty Images Tyra Banks.

Johnny Nunez/VMN18 via Getty Images A.J. Calloway and Cassie.

Leon Bennett via Getty Images Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey.

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Big Freedia.

Johnny Nunez/VMN18 via Getty Images Rick Ross.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Serayah McNeill.

LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx.

Leon Bennett via Getty Images Jay'La Milan.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Erica Ash.

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Ne-Yo.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Remy Ma.

Leon Bennett via Getty Images Criselda Dudumashe.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Alexis Skyy.

Earl Gibson III via Getty Images DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd Tuck Khaled.

Earl Gibson III via Getty Images Iva Colter and Mike Colter.

LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images Logan Browning.

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Vince Swann and Mark Harley.

LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images Trevor Jackson.

Earl Gibson III via Getty Images Desiigner.