06/24/2018 08:13 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

All The Best Looks From The BET Awards Red Carpet

Blac Chyna, Jamie Foxx, Lakeith Stanfield, and more hit the carpet on Sunday night.
By Jenna Amatulli

The 2018 BET Awards red carpet brought the heat on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with incredible looks and performances.

While artists Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Migos, and Meek Mill were slated to perform  during the show, the pre-show featured the likes of Davido, Bloc Boy, Nick Grant, and more hitting the stage. 

As for the red carpet, show host Jamie Foxx rolled up in a jacket and sneakers with his daughter Corinne on his arm while stars like Blac Chyna, Cassie and Alexis Skyy wowed in glitzy gowns. 

Many guests rocked African-inspired dress, from dashikis to headdresses, and, of course, we can’t forget the footwear. The Kicks Cam caught them all:

Take a look at the stunning looks below. We’ll be updating throughout the night: 

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Blac Chyna and Amber Rose.
LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images
Blac Chyna and Amber Rose.
Terry Crews and Lakeith Stanfield.
Paras Griffin/VMN18 via Getty Images
Terry Crews and Lakeith Stanfield.
Garcelle Beauvais.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais.
T.I.
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
T.I.
Tyra Banks.
Earl Gibson III via Getty Images
Tyra Banks.
A.J. Calloway and Cassie.
Johnny Nunez/VMN18 via Getty Images
A.J. Calloway and Cassie.
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey.
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey.
Big Freedia.
Bennett Raglin via Getty Images
Big Freedia.
Rick Ross.
Johnny Nunez/VMN18 via Getty Images
Rick Ross.
Serayah McNeill.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Serayah McNeill.
Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx.
LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images
Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx.
Jay'La Milan.
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Jay'La Milan.
Erica Ash.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Erica Ash.
Ne-Yo.
Bennett Raglin via Getty Images
Ne-Yo.
Remy Ma.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Remy Ma.
Criselda Dudumashe.
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Criselda Dudumashe.
Alexis Skyy.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Alexis Skyy.
DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd Tuck Khaled.
Earl Gibson III via Getty Images
DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd Tuck Khaled.
Iva Colter and Mike Colter.
Earl Gibson III via Getty Images
Iva Colter and Mike Colter.
Logan Browning.
LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images
Logan Browning.
Vince Swann and Mark Harley.
Bennett Raglin via Getty Images
Vince Swann and Mark Harley.
Trevor Jackson.
LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images
Trevor Jackson.
Desiigner.
Earl Gibson III via Getty Images
Desiigner.
Ashanti.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ashanti.
