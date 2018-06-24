All The Best Looks From The BET Awards Red Carpet

The 2018 BET Awards red carpet brought the heat on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with incredible looks and performances.
While artists Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Migos, and Meek Mill were slated to perform during the show, the pre-show featured the likes of Davido, Bloc Boy, Nick Grant, and more hitting the stage.
As for the red carpet, show host Jamie Foxx rolled up in a jacket and sneakers with his daughter Corinne on his arm while stars like Blac Chyna, Cassie and Alexis Skyy wowed in glitzy gowns.
Many guests rocked African-inspired dress, from dashikis to headdresses, and, of course, we can’t forget the footwear. The Kicks Cam caught them all:
Take a look at the stunning looks below. We’ll be updating throughout the night: