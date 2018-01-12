All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Celebrities showed up to the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards in an dazzling array of colors, patterns and textures (we see you in that velvet suit jacket, Armie Hammer).

The styles came just days after the majority of actresses and actors attending the Golden Globes Awards wore all black in a symbolic response to the recent tidal wave of sexual abuse and harassment allegations that has rocked Hollywood.

But on Thursday night’s award ceremony, our favorite entertainers donned a cascade of vibrant arrangements.

Angelina Jolie looked captivating in a custom, asymmetrical gown with a fitted, frilly bodice from Ralph & Russo. Niecy Nash, Allison Williams, Yara Shahidi and Chrissy Metz proved that playful patterns make every red carpet more fun. Actresses Kiernan Shipka and Mary Elizabeth Winstead ― whose outfits stayed within the same pastel color palette ― made us anxious for spring.

The men who walked the red carpet didn’t let us down either, and stars like Sterling K. Brown, Nick Jonas and Aziz Ansari showed up in dapper suits.

Check out all the wide variety of looks below: