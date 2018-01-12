STYLE
All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Who was your favorite?

By Carly Ledbetter

Celebrities showed up to the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards in an dazzling array of colors, patterns and textures (we see you in that velvet suit jacket, Armie Hammer).  

The styles came just days after the majority of actresses and actors attending the Golden Globes Awards wore all black in a symbolic response to the recent tidal wave of sexual abuse and harassment allegations that has rocked Hollywood. 

But on Thursday night’s award ceremony, our favorite entertainers donned a cascade of vibrant arrangements.

Angelina Jolie looked captivating in a custom, asymmetrical gown with a fitted, frilly bodice from Ralph & Russo. Niecy Nash, Allison Williams, Yara Shahidi and Chrissy Metz proved that playful patterns make every red carpet more fun. Actresses Kiernan Shipka and Mary Elizabeth Winstead ― whose outfits stayed within the same pastel color palette ― made us anxious for spring. 

The men who walked the red carpet didn’t let us down either, and stars like Sterling K. Brown, Nick Jonas and Aziz Ansari showed up in dapper suits. 

Check out all the wide variety of looks below: 

  • Angelina Jolie
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Yara Shahidi
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Nicole Kidman
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Kaley Cuoco
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Armie Hammer
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Sterling K. Brown
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Aziz Ansari
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Saoirse Ronan
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Leslie Mann
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Mary Elizabeth Winstead
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Niecy Nash
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Chrissy Metz
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Kiernan Shipka
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Mary J. Blige
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Asia Kate Dillon
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Constance Wu
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Samira Wiley
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Diane Warren and Common
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Margot Robbie
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Marcus Scribner
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Jessica Biel
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Allison Williams
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Jay Pharoah
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Dacre Montgomery
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Nick Jonas
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Jaimie Alexander
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Rita Moreno
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Milo Ventimiglia
    David Crotty via Getty Images

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
