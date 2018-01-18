PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

All The Disney Movies Hitting Theaters In 2018

01/18/2018 01:49 pm ET Updated Jan 18, 2018

On the (mouse) tail end of their epic purchase of 21st Century Fox, Disney just announced its complete 2018 film release schedule, and we’re totally pumped. From Oprah Winfrey’s “A Wrinkle in Time” to Emily Blunt’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” here are 11 Disney movies hitting theaters in 2018.

MARVEL

1. “BLACK PANTHER”: FEBRUARY 16

If you need us, we’ll be spending Valentine’s Day weekend with this Disney superhero film starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett and more. 

DISNEY

2. “A WRINKLE IN TIME”: MARCH 9

Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and director Ava DuVernay… Need we say more?

DISNEY

3. “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR”: APRIL 27

This film includes all three contenders for the Hottest Chris in Hollywood award, so it’s definitely worth a watch. 

DISNEY

4. “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY”: MAY 25

A “Star Wars” spinoff starring Childish Gambino and Emilia Clarke? Yes, please.

MARVEL

5. “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP”: JULY 6

This Marvel Universe film starring Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp and Paul Rudd as Ant Man is the first to tout a female character in the title. Progress.

DISNEY

6. “THE INCREDIBLES 2”: JUNE 15

The Parr family eschew gender norms and cope with Jack-Jack’s growing powers in the long-awaited ”Incredibles” sequel.

DISNEY

7. “CHRISTOPHER ROBIN”: AUGUST 3

Keep your eyes out for the live-action tale of a grown-up Christopher Robin, A.A. Milne fans. This Marc Forster–directed film stars Ewan McGregor as its titular character alongside Hayley Atwell (“Agent Carter”). 

DISNEY

8. “MULAN”: NOVEMBER 2

Mulan is the latest Disney princess to get a live-action reboot. We can’t wait to see who’s going to play her fast-talking dragon sidekick, Mushu. 

DISNEY

9. “THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS”: NOVEMBER 2

Get ready for the Nutcracker’s dark and fantastical cousin and its superstar cast of Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman and Dame Helen Mirren

DISNEY

10. “RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2”: NOVEMBER 21

You’ve got some competition, Kim Kardashian. 

DISNEY

11. “MARY POPPINS RETURNS”: DECEMBER 22

Warning: Emily Blunt’s voice in this “Mary Poppins” live-action remake may move you to tears.

