All The Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need To Know About

We’ve done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up this (exhaustive) list of all of the sales going on this weekend you won’t want to miss. Be sure to check back, as we’ll keep updating this list with juicy deals as we find them.

Below, all of the Memorial Day Weekend Sales you need to know about:

1. Nordstrom: Save up to 40% during Nordstrom half-yearly sale

2.Target: Up to 30% off furniture, home, clothing, accessories and more

3. Old Navy: 50% Off All Tees, All Tanks, All Shorts, All Swim & All Dresses (5/25 — 5/28)

4. Madewell: 20% off dresses with code PRETTYPLEASE (through 5/29)

5. Best Buy: Up to 40% off appliances (ends 6/6)

6. Wayfair: Memorial Day clearance up to 70% off home goods, furniture, lighting, bedding and more

7. Dermstore: Up to 20% off with code DSMEMORIAL (5/23 — 5/29)

8. AllModern: take an extra 15% off Memorial Day Sales with code SPF15 (5/23 – 5/29)

9. Home Depot: Up to 40% off appliances and special buys (ends 6/6)

10. Joss & Main: take an extra 20% off with code STRIPES at Joss & Main’s Memorial Day sale (5/23 - 5/29)

11. Urban Outfitters: Items up to 50% off - 05/24 to 05/28, in store and online

12. Modcloth: 20% off full priced swim at ModCloth (5/28 —5/29)

13. Lowes: Up to 40% off Appliances

14. Lovehoney: HuffPost readers get 10% off entire order with code HUFFPOST10

15. H&M: Memorial Day Deal from $5, and up to 60% off

16. Ban.do: Free shipping + gift with purchase on orders over $50 (5/25 — 5/28)

17. Dormify: 20% off your purchase with code MAKINGMEMS (5/24 — 5/29)

18. Lelo: Free delivery on orders over $50

19. Lulu & Georgia: Use code LongWknd15 for 15% off $300+, code LongWknd20 for 20% off $600+, and code LongWknd25 for 25% off $900+ (5/22 — 5/29)

20. Clarks: 25% off select styles (5/25 —5/29)

21. eBay: Shoppers can take an extra 15% off on select tech, home & garden, and sporting good deals with code PMEMDAY (5/22 — 5/28)

22. Sears: 75% off gold jewelry and all sandals for the family on sale

23. Kmart: Buy one get on 50% off kids athletics ($16.99-$29.99)

24. Wildfang: 30% off summer faves” and “up to 40% off button-ups

25. Houzz: site-wide savings of up to 80% off (5/19 —5/30)

26. Allswell: 10% off the entire site (5/24 — 5/28)

27. Draper James: 60% off online (5/24 — 5/28)

28. Rachel Roy: 30% off sitewide

29. Eva NYC: all Eva NYC tools 20% off at Target from 5/15 — 5/26, receive $2 off all Eva NYC products until 5/31 at all Harmon stores

30. BaubleBar: Up to 70% off on sale items

31. Swimsuits For All: Free 3-day-shipping + 35% off sitewide (through 5/31)

32. Hanky Panky: Semi-annual sale up to 65% off (5/24 — 5/30)

33. Dear Frances: 20% off sitewide with code MD20 (5/25 — 5/28)

34. Joe’s Jeans: 25% off sitewide, no exclusions with code SHOPSUMMER (5/23 — 5/29)

35. Solstice Sunglasses: 20% off full price, 30% off sale styles (5/17 — 6/7)

36. Birch Lane: take an extra 15% off + free shipping using code BLUESKIES (5/24 – 5/30)

37. Skagen: 25% off entire purchase (excludes Falster Smartwatches) using code: MEMORIAL25 (5/23 — 5/28)

38. Torrid: 50% off regular price items and BOGO 75% off clearance

39. Everlane: Free U.S. shipping on 2+ items

40. J.Crew: 40% off your purchase with code GETAWAY (through 5/28)

41. NYDJ: An additional 30% off sale items with code MEMORIAL (5/25 — 5/28)

42. Eloquii: 50% off all dresses, jackets and swim with code OUTOFOFFICE

43. Dia & Co.: Get 20% off your box when you keep all five items (5/25 — 5/28)

44. Abercrombie & Fitch: 40% off online (5/25 — 5/28)

45. Hollister Co.: 40% off online, $25 jeans and shorts, free towel with $75 purchase (5/25 — 5/29)

46. Nordstrom Rack: Clear The Rack sale, take an extra 25% off clearance (5/25 — 5/29)

47. J.Crew Factory: 50% off everything + extra 50% off clearance with code WINWIN (5/23 — 5/29)

48. Macy’s: Extra 20% off with code MEMDAY (5/23 — 5/28)

49. Barneys Warehouse: Extra 50% off sitewide (5/25 — 5/31)

50. Sleepy Jones: 20% off sitewide with code RELAX (5/23 — 5/28)

51. Gap: 50% off your purchase, excluding markdowns (5/19 — 5/28)