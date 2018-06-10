All The Must-See Looks From The 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet

The 72nd Tony Awards red carpet was all about the razzle-dazzle.
Broadway’s best and brightest came out to celebrate a year in theater at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday night. Hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban kicked off the carpet backdropped by a wall of roses.
Blockbuster musicals like “Mean Girls” and “Spongebob Squarepants” and productions like “Angels in America” and “Meteor Shower” made for a particularly star-studded carpet this year, with celebrities like Tina Fey, Amy Schumer and Andrew Garfield in attendance.
And, hey, if that wasn’t enough, then behold “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom wearing a T-shirt showing the legendary Stephen Sondheim smoking a joint. Yes, you read that correctly.
