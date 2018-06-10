All The Must-See Looks From The 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet

The 72nd Tony Awards red carpet was all about the razzle-dazzle.

Broadway’s best and brightest came out to celebrate a year in theater at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday night. Hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban kicked off the carpet backdropped by a wall of roses.

Blockbuster musicals like “Mean Girls” and “Spongebob Squarepants” and productions like “Angels in America” and “Meteor Shower” made for a particularly star-studded carpet this year, with celebrities like Tina Fey, Amy Schumer and Andrew Garfield in attendance.

And, hey, if that wasn’t enough, then behold “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom wearing a T-shirt showing the legendary Stephen Sondheim smoking a joint. Yes, you read that correctly.

Check out all the must-see looks from the show below:

Sara Bareilles

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Tina Fey

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Josh Groban

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

Christine Baranski

Jemal Countess via Getty Images

Chita Rivera

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Rachel Bloom

Jemal Countess via Getty Images

Nikki M. James

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen

Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Noma Dumezweni

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Laurie Metcalf

Larry Busacca via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

Katherine McPhee

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Uzo Aduba

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Larry Busacca via Getty Images

Ming-Na Wen

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

Jenna Ushkowitz

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Marissa Jaret Winokur