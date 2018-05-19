Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — are officially husband and wife!
The royal and former actress wed Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests, including celebrities like Elton John, Serena Williams and Oprah. Everything ― from the weather to the vows to Markle’s gorgeous Givenchy gown ― was perfect.
Millions (if not billions) of people from around the world watched the couple exchange rings, kiss outside of the chapel and then ride around Windsor Town in a carriage.
To make sure you don’t miss a moment of their special day, check out all of the photos below:
For more Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coverage, sign up for our “Watching the Royals” newsletter.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Royal Wedding Famous Faces