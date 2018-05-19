STYLE & BEAUTY
All The Photos Worth Seeing From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

From the dress to the kiss to everything in between.
By Carly Ledbetter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — are officially husband and wife

The royal and former actress wed Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests, including celebrities like Elton John, Serena Williams and Oprah. Everything ― from the weather to the vows to Markle’s gorgeous Givenchy gown  ― was perfect. 

Millions (if not billions) of people from around the world watched the couple exchange rings, kiss outside of the chapel and then ride around Windsor Town in a carriage. 

To make sure you don’t miss a moment of their special day, check out all of the photos below: 

  • PA Images via Getty Images
  • Doria Ragland and Prince Charles.
    POOL New / Reuters
    Doria Ragland and Prince Charles.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exiting St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
    POOL New / Reuters
    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exiting St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
  • POOL New / Reuters
  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
    ALASTAIR GRANT via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
  • Hannah Mckay / Reuters
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss.
  • Toby Melville / Reuters
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbis
    POOL New / Reuters
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
  • Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle during their wedding service.
    POOL New / Reuters
    Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle during their wedding service.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
  • WPA Pool via Getty Images
  • Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
  • OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
  • PA Wire/PA Images
  • POOL New / Reuters
  • Princess Charlotte.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Princess Charlotte.
  • Oprah Winfrey.
    IAN WEST via Getty Images
    Oprah Winfrey.
  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
    CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
  • Amal and George Clooney.
    Getty Images
    Amal and George Clooney.
  • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
  • Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba.
    GARETH FULLER via Getty Images
    Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba.
  • WPA Pool via Getty Images
  • DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
  • PA Wire/PA Images
  • Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
  • POOL New / Reuters
  • DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
  • Henry Nicholls / Reuters
  • Hannah Mckay / Reuters

