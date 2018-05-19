The royal and former actress wed Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests, including celebrities like Elton John, Serena Williams and Oprah. Everything ― from the weather to the vows to Markle’s gorgeous Givenchy gown ― was perfect.

Millions (if not billions) of people from around the world watched the couple exchange rings, kiss outside of the chapel and then ride around Windsor Town in a carriage.

To make sure you don’t miss a moment of their special day, check out all of the photos below:

POOL New / Reuters Doria Ragland and Prince Charles.

POOL New / Reuters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exiting St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

ALASTAIR GRANT via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss.

POOL New / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

POOL New / Reuters Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle during their wedding service.

PA Wire/PA Images Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Princess Charlotte.

IAN WEST via Getty Images Oprah Winfrey.

CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Getty Images Amal and George Clooney.

GARETH FULLER via Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba.

