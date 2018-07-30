ENTERTAINMENT
07/30/2018 06:59 am ET

'All The President's Men' Trends On Twitter 42 Years After Release

Some people who watched the 1976 movie on MSNBC saw parallels between the Watergate scandal and the investigation into the Russian role in the 2016 election.

By Carla Baranauckas

MSNBC aired the movie “All the President’s Men” on Sunday night, and so many people noticed that the title became a trending topic on Twitter.

“All the President’s Men,” based on the book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, chronicles the story of how the journalists pursued the Watergate scandal, leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

Some people who tweeted about seeing the 1976 movie on MSNBC were simply surprised that the cable news network aired it.

Others saw parallels with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Here’s a sampling of the comments:


Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
