All things reveal the Whole. Through one rounded shell, the depth of the ocean. Through one determined bee, the entirety of spring. Through one cold withholding, the dark snake of cruelty. Through one lift of care, the long history of kindness. Through one voice speaking beyond its fear, the tidal wave of courage. Through one firm encouragement, the bedrock of all worth. Through one nail hammered, the hope of all repair. So pick up anything particular and love it till it lets go its secret, that each thing is a stitch in the golden net of existence. And every chip of bark, and screw, and broken timber; every feather, stone, and bubble on the sea; every loss and gain in where we think we’re going only brings back to why we’re here: to be a stitch in the golden net.