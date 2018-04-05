The viral video showing a dizzying array of local news anchors reciting the same script authored by their stations’ conservative owner, the Sinclair Broadcasting Group, is coming soon to the homes of Sinclair customers across the country.

That is, if the broadcaster doesn’t reject it first.

Allied Progress, a left-leaning consumer watchdog group based in Washington, D.C., borrows the alarming mashup for a new 30-second spot that takes aim at Sinclair, which is under fire for requiring journalists to read a statement last month parroting some of the anti-media language used by President Donald Trump.

Allied said Thursday it has sunk six figures into an ad buy on four stations in the Sinclair network: ABC affiliates WJLA in Washington and KOMO in Seattle, and Fox affiliates KDSM in Des Moines and WBFF in Baltimore, which also happens to be Sinclair’s flagship station.

The spot is slated to run a total of about 175 times over the course of one week, beginning Friday, April 6, Allied Progress Executive Director Karl Frisch told HuffPost. He noted that an uptick in contributions to Allied may allow it to purchase even more airtime ― if it’s allowed.

“It is certainly a test for the company,” Frisch said. While it’s been silent on the ad buy so far, Sinclair could still refuse to air it.

Reaching 40 percent of U.S. households, Sinclair is the nation’s largest owner of local TV stations and is poised to greatly expand its influence. If the company is successful in its bid to overtake Tribune Media, it will reach an estimated 72 percent of U.S. households. The deal is currently under review by the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice.

Allied’s spot urges viewers to contact the FCC and demand it shut down the merger.

The commission’s inspector general, David Hunt, is already investigating whether its chairman, Ajit Pai, has acted improperly to benefit Sinclair regarding the deal.

Sinclair faced sharp criticism in the past week after a video showed dozens of its local news anchors warning viewers about “the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country” including the “sharing of biased and false news.”

“The problem with what Sinclair does is they co-opt the credibility that local anchors have built up in their communities over years and decades,” Aaron Weiss, a former Sinclair news director, told CNN Wednesday.