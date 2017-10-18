Florida Brewery Crafts Genius Plan To Fill Racist Event With Empty Seats

As if you needed another reason to love beer.

When Richard Spencer and his small group of white supremacist fanboys show up at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Thursday, they may be addressing an awfully small crowd.

That’s thanks to a genius plan hatched by the folks at Alligator Brewing, who have pledged to give a free beer to anyone who picks up two free tickets to attend Spencer’s talk, then swings by the brewery instead.

With 800 tickets available, the brewery could hand out as many as 400 free beers.

“We unfortunately can’t stop him from bringing his hate to Gainesville,” Alligator explained in an Instagram post announcing the campaign, “but we can empty the room so his disgusting message goes unheard.”

Spencer told the Miami Herald his organization is aware of the brewery’s offer, and the group is trying to counter it by distributing its own tickets to the event.

But it’s unclear how Spencer and his supporters plan to make racism ― including what they call “peaceful ethnic cleansing” ― more appealing than free beer.