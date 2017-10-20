Along the Riviera, Part Two By John Mariani

La Reserve Resort, La Ramatuelle, France

Our journey took us along the Ligurian coastline and we finally hit the French border. Disappointed by the extravagant decadence of St. Tropez, we were happy some locals recommended Plage des Salins--600 meters of beautiful sand and crystal waters with such a high salt content swimming to the bottom is a challenge. There we dined at the exquisite restaurant La Voile in the La Réserve resort located just outside the small hilly town of Ramatuelle, which is what most people must imagine when they think of countryside towns in south of France. The town is a warren of winding pedestrian streets that traverse residents’ homes. some of which go back to the Middle Ages. But La Réserve is no Middle Ages structure. It is an elegant, refined, modern, state-of-the-art property that boasts tranquility, relaxation and a state of mind that connects you the beauty of the ocean and its coastal views all accessible throughout the property.

Its restaurant, La Voile (above), has floor-to- ceiling windows looking out onto the sea. When we sat down, the feeling was one of immediate calm and relaxation, much like that feeling you get immediately after your first sip of a cocktail after a long day.

The man responsible for the menu at La Voile is Chef Eric Canino. With the mission to be a health and tranquility resort, his cuisine is dairy free, and the only fat used in his preparations is olive oil. His food is laser focused, entirely committed to quality of the ingredients, much of which comes from their onsite garden, and so perfectly balanced I marveled at the talent of this chef’s hands.

For our lunch, we started off with an amuse bouche of tender artichokes cooked in a barigoule with a fine herb vinaigrette and shallots cooked with sakura vinegar. Octopus was perfectly braised, with peeled new potatoes, roasted baby peppers, garden herbs and extra virgin olive oil. The most pleasantly surprising dish was a quinoa salad accompanied by pomegranate, cucumber, avocado and a chimichuri sauce (below).

Following our appetizers, I thoroughly enjoyed the whole Dover sole grilled, with riz japonais au basilic thaï, spiked with just the right amount of sakura vinegar, thai basil and dressed with a touch of brown butter, capers and tiny toasted croutons. This complemented by wife’s suprême de volaille rôti et légumes de saison, roasted breast of chicken with seasonal vegetables.

Dessert was no less impressive--a mille-feuille à la vanille de Madagascar, perfectly brittle, to add texture to the vanilla hinted pastry crème and accented with toasted hazelnuts (above). Tarte au citron meringue et gel yuzu was delicious, exciting the palate with its citrus dimensions. And allow me to remind you that this was all enjoyed while sitting next to the open air looking out onto the ocean.