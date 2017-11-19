Altered, a journey to the sixth sense: The Extrasensory Perception

On 3-4 November ‘Altered’ took place in Berlin. Around four hundred people attended over forty conferences, workshops and panel discussions meant to explore psychedelics and altered states of consciousness. From introduction to healthy habits practices such as Qigong, Reiki and Meditation, to ritual instruction, working through psychedelic crisis and relating transcendental transformations to near to death experiences. Besides a proper scenario either for establishing a first contact with the world around altered mind conditions, or for widening knowledge on the field, the event mostly served as a gathering of minded seekers in the wake of raising their self-awareness and expanding their transcendental boundaries.

Mr. Challenge Films Attendees during a meditation workshop

On the beginning of the 50s, the CIA launched a Program headed by former Nazi scientists where they began to research and test with LSD. They aimed to achieve control over the human mind and, eventually, to gain access to confidential information by interrogating enemy spies which had been previously stupefied with Acid. Years later, on the late 60s the Hippie Movement raised. Empowered and united by a common concern about social inequality and opposition to the involvement of the US at the War of Vietnam, the hippies started a revolution based on optimism and peaceful resistance to capitalism. Psychedelics became then a truthful ally of their utopian paradigms, offering a worriless scenario to drift away and to explore the intangible and uncharted boundaries of the mind. The need to break out from social issues added to the lack of information about such a strong hallucination enhancers contributed to a general misuse, and eventually leaded the hippies to become slaves of illusion and prey of madness. The vast consumption of psychedelics pushed them to lose perspective of the causes they were fighting for in first place. Their over optimism and belief on problems belonging to each person’s head, fostered the decline of the Flower Power Movement. They had a strong tool for self-development on their hands, but they ignored how to use it properly. They believed they had the answer, missing that what they actually had was the trigger to all questions. In other words, they had the set, but not the settings.

Some experts affirm we are currently on a second wave of psychedelics; however now there is wide knowledge about the matter, although usually it is not reached by most of recreational consumers. Expectations prior to a psychoactive experience are often related to perceiving bright colors, graceful shapes and intense joyful emotions. Nevertheless, the drug itself is not a chemical ticket to a transcendental journey and the value of its results will rely mostly on two factors: proper physical setting with an appropriate location and ambience fit for the purpose, and the right set of emotional approach and attitude. Plenty of recreational drug use happen with inadequate settings, consuming low quality substances at over stimulating scenarios, often resulting in confusing and stressing experiences, far from enriching. However, there is another group of consumers which do not just buy a different, intense and ephemeral experience, but as artisans of the mind, they strive for sensing a transforming experience to reinforce their awareness of life and to open their senses towards tolerance.

Mr. Challenge Films Benjamin Elan during her Conference on Chinese Alchemy

Such an entheogenic approach sees psychedelics as a way to discover the God within all of us, the divine within each living being. It endorses a deliberate use of psychedelics drugs to develop and open consciousness and to attain spiritual experiences, making use of these substances as a chemistry which triggers self-development. One of the acknowledged impacts of a positive altered state of mind is achieving the death of ego. This in turn assists in realizing and deeply appreciating the precious gift of being alive, beauty of our interconnectedness with all life, that our precious home is Earth and that thanks to the people around us we are not alone. Becoming more aware of one´s own existence enhances empathy and respect towards others, opening the senses for tolerance and spurring evolution into more positive and benevolent beings. Developing self-consciousness is the tool which allows us to value what we have by the awareness of existing, something which could explain why Religions have always made use of death to empower the enhancement of (their) human values. An important factor to consider is that awe, love, fear, the interpretation of experiences all rely on cultural idiosyncrasies. A substantial challenge psychonauts face is conceptualizing and communicating the deep insights evoked after experiencing journeys to new realms of consciousness. Surrendering to the paradox of experiencing the impossible presents the risk of believing all we sense during a deep altered state of mind. The key lies on keeping a model of agnosticism: don’t believe your own bias and don’t believe others’ bias. In order to make the best use of psychedelic alchemy, and to experience an enriching process of self-transformation, attitude should be directed towards experimenting, observing and learning. The goal is not just to transcend the boundary between the internal and external world, but to attain and to maintain this transcendence in order to evolve by widening the horizons of our consciousness and improving our self-awareness and appreciation for the greatest gift given: life.

Mr. Challenge Films Patrick Everitt during his conference on Esoteric Maps of Psychedelics Landscapes

Highly influential celebrities have openly admitted the use of psychedelics drugs: Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Jack Nicholson, George Carlin, Aldous Huxley, Jim Morrison, Jean-Paul Sartre and The Beatles, to only mention a few. At Silicon Valley, the core of modern entrepreneurship, microdosing LSD has become trendy, praised for maximizing performance and enhancing creativity. Given that mainstream religions, ancient cults and successful artists and influencers have been altering their mind state to develop their self-awareness and widen the boundaries of their consciousness, nowadays, it seems implausible that there is still such a strong social rejection towards the responsible use of elements found in nature to induce, aid and heighten the exploration of consciousness. There are endless clear and proven evidences of deep and strong sensations perceived by using none of the five commonly established senses. Luckily, Altered presented an exciting journey ahead for those eager to explore our still denied and most underdeveloped sense: the extrasensory perception.