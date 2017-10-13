Alternative Perspectives on Donald Trump's IQ

Add Frank Islam as co-author.

In the news recently, it was widely reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called President Trump a “moron” in July of this year.

President Trump reacted to these reports by telling Forbes, “I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And, I can tell you who is going to win.”

Given our opinions of the President’s IQ, we immediately thought Trump meant Tillerson would and that he was complimenting the Secretary of State on his insightfulness. Then, we came to our senses realizing that the President only compliments himself and that when it comes to proclamations on his IQ he has been bragging on it for some time.

In 2013, Trump tweeted that his IQ was much higher than the IQs’ of Barack Obama and George W. Bush. In that same year, he tweeted: “Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest – and you all know it! Please don’t feel stupid or insecure it’s not your fault.”

Responding to criticism during his presidential campaign from conservative columnist George Will and Karl Rove, former Deputy Chief of Staff for George W. Bush and GOP consultant, Trump declared“… I have a much higher IQ. I think I went to a better college – better everything.”

With his Tillerson quip, Trump demonstrated that his penchant for braggadocio regarding his IQ continues. That’s because he comes from the P.T. Barnum School of Self Promotion and believes completely in W.C. Field’s advice, “That you can fool some of the people some of the time – and that’s enough to make a decent living.”

We have to admit that we have never fallen for Trump’s tomfoolery nor given him credit for having a high IQ. But, then as we began to reflect on his IQ assertions, it dawned upon us that perhaps we had misinterpreted his claims and that he was not referring to IQ as in Intelligence Quotient but to IQ with a different meaning.

The more we thought about it there are alternative perspectives and possible meanings for IQ on which we could agree that Trump would indeed be rated as having the highest scores for anyone who has ever served as President of the United States. They are the: Incompetence Quotient; Ignorance Quotient; Irrationality Quotient; Insulting Quotient; and Insufferability Quotient.

Let us elaborate briefly on each of these IQ measures:

Incompetence Quotient: There is a growing group of citizens who feel the President has demonstrated through both words and actions that he is “unfit” to hold the office of President. He lacks the skills, abilities, experience and most notably the temperament to be President.

Ignorance Quotient: Trump doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. And, what he doesn’t know about government and public policy is almost everything. From his discovery that health care is “complicated” to believing that TV networks are licensed his lack of understanding is “huge”.

Irrationality Quotient: As humans, we are all irrational at times. Trump trumps nearly everyone in this regard believing that saying things like “Mexico will pay for the wall” and tweeting his beliefs makes them so.

Insulting Quotient: Trump excels in this area as he has proven in labeling and ridiculing his opponents in the Republican presidential primaries and denigrating the Republican leadership in Congress as the President.

Insufferability Quotient: Trump still holds sway with his base. But, for a much larger group his daily self absorption and extreme arrogance has become increasingly intolerable.

Donald Trump is the winner hands down on all of these measures. He likes to win above all else. But, we doubt whether he would relish these victories.

As for his performance on the traditional IQ (Intelligence Quotient) measure, we think he would be a big loser. Although we don’t believe we’ll ever be able to get any definitive proof of that.

Mensa has offered to give Trump and Tillerson an IQ test. But, we are confident that the President would never take them up on their offer. That’s because it would reveal the truth about his intellect, or lack thereof, just as releasing his taxes would reveal the truth about his financial maneuvering.

In closing this blog, we must confess that it is fake news. But, then again maybe it is not.

We began it tongue in cheek and as a bit of humor – a joke. As we conclude it, we have come to the realization that the joke may be on us.