Alternative to Turnitin that Strikes Back against Budget Cuts

With the sharp budget cuts underway, the problem of finding an alternative to Turnitin has become the turning point for many educators.

“We all anticipated they were coming, - shared an educator from one of the leading colleges in the country, - Yet, they still came as a shock. Mainly, because we did not think they would cut us out from our long-established contracts and licenses. In the desperate times, we are forced to look for non-standard ways and new affordable tools to fit in with the now threadbare budget. And alternative to Turnitin is the first issue on our agenda.”

This voice is not alone.

The budget cuts have caused many educational institutions to overview the technologies they use. And while technologies are aplenty in the academia, the priority for educators is to find an affordable and reliable alternative to plagiarism detection software like overpriced Turnitin.

Today we are peeking into the darker corners of colleges and universities to see why plagiarism detection software has caused so much trouble. We will look closely at Turnitin and its alternative, Unicheck.

Problems with Plagiarism and Turnitin

To understand why there is havoc in the academia in connection to finding an alternative to Turnitin, we must scrutinize the current state of affairs with plagiarism detection tools in general, and look at the problem with Turnitin in particular.

Turnitin, like many other checkers after it, has had one task during its 20 years of existence on the market, and that is to rid education of academic plagiarism. Plagiarism in student papers and as a result, limping academic integrity in any particular university or college and declining quality of education worldwide is what it promised to mend.

The issue, seemingly pretty straight-forward and far from being dire, has already caused a massive storm of discussions and arguments. While some doubt that the problem will ever go away, the others blame plagiarism checkers for not solving a single problem connected with academic integrity. Despite heated debates, the problem still stands, stronger than ever, and educational institutions are forced to pay up for Turnitin’s licence ever more.

And this is where the problem becomes the proverbial Gordian knot. Turnitin justifies its high prices by its impressively large student paper database, against which it checks the new submissions. The problem with that is that the students have no say about whether they would like to contribute their papers to Turnitin’s database or not. Turnitin just takes them, and afterwards uses them as a selling point for the educators. This issue has been one of the most controversial points, discussed here.

And even though it is the oldest and most financially potent player on the market, Turnitin has been very lacking in many other important aspects, like customer and technical support, or ability to make adjustments in their system at educators’ request. What is more important, the initial promise of solving the problem with academic plagiarism has not been realized.

Unicheck as an Alternative to Turnitin

Unicheck is a plagiarism checker that has been around for just 3 years, but has enough merits to make a good alternative to Turnitin, mainly because it would become a perfect answer for those educators who struggle with budget cuts, yet need an accurate plagiarism checker at their educational institution.

In June this year Unicheck has released what they themselves call a “revolution in the making”: they have made the tool’s main functions free of charge for educational institutions in many countries.

And while there is no shortage of the free online tools, Unicheck explains their decision to make one of their options available for free this way:

“Academic plagiarism is not a stand-alone problem” says Serhii Tkachenko, Unicheck’s CEO. “We think of academic integrity as the base for quality education, that is why educators absolutely must have access to advanced technological solutions for education. That was our motivation behind creating a free option that would have the same technical potential and capacity as our paid options.”

Claims of high technological advancement of the checker Unicheck backs up with the computer science background of its creators, its dynamic development and the fact that a professional team of research and development is employed in-house for maintenance and updates.

Unicheck uses live web index for their checks, which allows the results to be up-to-date and relevant, without broken links or missing pages. Besides, Unicheck has developed integrations with the most of the LMS (Learning Management System), making itself present for educators working in any system.

All educational institutions that use Unicheck can decide if they want to add student papers to the database and configure that in the settings. With praise of its customer support, Unicheck makes a worthy alternative to Turnitin.

Unicheck has ambitious plans regarding overpowering academic plagiarism in the world. Besides giving teachers access to the technology without dependence on budgets, they also seek to empower students to use Unicheck independently to familiarize themselves with the tool and to learn about weaker spots in their papers. In such way, Unicheck motivates students to take control over their side of the plagiarism problem.

In Conclusion

In the state of ever shrinking allocations to the education from government, educators have to also face the problem of deepening ethical issues of limping academic integrity. Such deteriorating academic performance might slow our technological progress and cause many social problems. Academia is facing the challenges of proportions much bigger than ever in history.