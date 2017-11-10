Olympic Medalist Aly Raisman Says Larry Nassar Sexually Abused Her

In August, she told The Guardian that “what people don’t realize is that this doctor was a doctor for 29 years.”

“Whether or not he did it to a gymnast, they still knew him. Even if he didn’t do it to you, it’s still the trauma and the anxiety of wondering what could have happened. I think that needs to be addressed,” she said. “These girls, they should be comfortable going to USA Gymnastics and saying ‘I need help, I want therapy. I need this.’”

Raisman has been an outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual abuse.