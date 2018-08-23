Alyssa Milano On Asia Argento: 'People Who Have Been Abused Can Also Be Abusers'

Getty / HuffPost Alyssa Milano (left) addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against Asia Argento (right) in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Aug. 23.

Actress Alyssa Milano said she doesn’t believe that the sexual assault accusations against Italian actress and director Asia Argento will slow down the Me Too movement.

“People who have been abused can also be abusers. And that’s a sad fact,” Milano said in an interview Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Argento was recently accused of sexually assaulting actor Jimmy Bennett in 2013 when he was 17 years old. She became a prominent voice in the Me Too reckoning after she publicly accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape.

Although Argento initially denied the allegations against her, later reports revealed a series of her texts discussing Bennett and a photo of her in bed with him. Legal documents showed that she paid a $380,000 settlement to Bennett.

“The fact that people are still coming forward and still holding people accountable for their actions, whether that be a male predator or a female predator, to me, that’s a testament that the movement is working and that there is progress being made,” Milano said.

GMA EXCLUSIVE: "I think that people that have been abused can also be abusers, and that's a sad fact." #MeToo leader @Alyssa_Milano fights back following news of Asia Argento's assault allegations: https://t.co/5musHJqxWu@KaynaWhitworth with the story from Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/12vHiRY1US — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 23, 2018

Milano, who helped spark the Me Too movement last fall, said she doesn’t “have any fears about the Me Too movement” and its progress.

“To me, what that does is enables us to identify the issues, the problems, and to then discuss them and get them out in the open,” she said of the accusations against Argento.