Want to know what’s happened to all the unicorns?

Just ask Alyssa Milano’s young son, who apparently has the scoop.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” actress and activist Milano recounted her 6-year-old’s incredible theory about the mythical creatures and President Donald Trump.

Per the young Milano, Trump has “banned them to North Korea.”

“I swear, that’s what he thinks happened,” Milano told host Seth Meyers. “And you know, it was so absurd I couldn’t even like argue with it because conceivably if there were unicorns, I could see him banning them.”

Meyers agreed: “Yeah, every part of that makes sense in a way that things didn’t make sense two years ago.”