Alyssa Milano Slams Trump: It's A 'Scary Time' For Women, Not Men

According to President Donald Trump, it’s a “scary time” to be a young man in America. But Alyssa Milano reminded the country that women have been feeling that way for generations.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi on Tuesday, the actress and activist slammed Trump’s remarks that young men should fear being falsely accused of sexual misconduct.

“Men are having a hard time right now? I mean, c’mon,” Milano said, noting that sexual abuse has been “institutionalized” in America. “Women, young people, have had it difficult for generations and generations and generations.”

In his defense of Supreme Court Supreme nominee Brett Kavanaugh earlier this week, Trump said, “It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of.”

Milano also spoke out against White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who denied that Trump had mocked one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, during a rally in Southaven, Mississippi.

At the rally, Trump attempted to cast doubt on Ford’s statement that she’d had just one beer at a high school party where she says Kavanaugh drunkenly assaulted her. The president inaccurately suggested Ford couldn’t remember which part of the house she was in or what year it was.

“I’m filled with rage,” Milano said. “For Sarah to just go on and say, you know, he was just stating the facts.”

BREAKING: President Trump mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, during a rally in Mississippi. https://t.co/yjrqDceYv6 pic.twitter.com/iv22aHRwhn — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2018

Milano, who has been a leader of the Me Too movement and a supporter of Ford, also reminded viewers that this moment in women’s rights can be “very gray.”

“What is happening right now is that we are defining boundaries, boundaries that have never been defined before,” she said of the backlash against victims who speak up about their abuse.

“We will not be silenced any longer. And if that means men have a hard time right now, then I’m sorry, this is the way the pendulum has to shift for us to have the equality and security in our country.”