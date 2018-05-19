STYLE & BEAUTY
05/19/2018 11:32 am ET

Amal Clooney Leads The Best-Dressed List At The Royal Wedding

In mustard yellow, no less!
By Carly Ledbetter

All eyes were on Meghan Markle and her gorgeous Givenchy gown at the royal wedding on Saturday, but guest Amal Clooney’s bright yellow outfit also ensured her a spot atop the best-dressed list.

The international human rights lawyer, who attended the nuptials at Windsor Castle with her husband, actor George Clooney, wowed in a canary yellow Stella McCartney dress with a matching hat. 

She accessorized with teardrop earrings, a gold clutch and gold closed-toe heels (open-toe shoes are a no-no at royal weddings). 

WPA Pool via Getty Images
WPA Pool via Getty Images
WPA Pool via Getty Images

People also loved Oprah’s blush pink Stella McCartney dress:

WPA Pool via Getty Images

And Serena Williams’ Versace look:

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Check out more outfits below from famous faces you might recognize:

  • George and Amal Clooney
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Oprah Winfrey
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • David and Victoria Beckham
    Toby Melville / Reuters
  • Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
  • Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • James Corden and Julia Carey
    Shaun Botterill via Getty Images
  • Joss Stone
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Elton John and David Furnish
    POOL New / Reuters
  • Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario
    POOL New / Reuters
  • Rick Hoffman
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Norma and John Major
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Gina Torres
    IAN WEST via Getty Images
  • Sarah Rafferty
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra
    PA Wire/PA Images

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
