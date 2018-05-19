Amal Clooney Leads The Best-Dressed List At The Royal Wedding

All eyes were on Meghan Markle and her gorgeous Givenchy gown at the royal wedding on Saturday, but guest Amal Clooney’s bright yellow outfit also ensured her a spot atop the best-dressed list.

The international human rights lawyer, who attended the nuptials at Windsor Castle with her husband, actor George Clooney, wowed in a canary yellow Stella McCartney dress with a matching hat.

She accessorized with teardrop earrings, a gold clutch and gold closed-toe heels (open-toe shoes are a no-no at royal weddings).

WPA Pool via Getty Images

WPA Pool via Getty Images

WPA Pool via Getty Images

People also loved Oprah’s blush pink Stella McCartney dress:

WPA Pool via Getty Images

And Serena Williams’ Versace look:

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Check out more outfits below from famous faces you might recognize:

George and Amal Clooney PA Wire/PA Images

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian PA Wire/PA Images

Oprah Winfrey PA Wire/PA Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre PA Wire/PA Images

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley PA Wire/PA Images

David and Victoria Beckham Toby Melville / Reuters

Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan PA Wire/PA Images

James Corden and Julia Carey Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

Joss Stone PA Wire/PA Images

Elton John and David Furnish POOL New / Reuters

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario POOL New / Reuters

Rick Hoffman PA Wire/PA Images

Norma and John Major PA Wire/PA Images

Gina Torres IAN WEST via Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty PA Wire/PA Images

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra PA Wire/PA Images