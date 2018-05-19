Amal Clooney Leads The Best-Dressed List At The Royal Wedding

All eyes were on Meghan Markle and her gorgeous Givenchy gown at the royal wedding on Saturday, but guest Amal Clooney’s bright yellow outfit also ensured her a spot atop the best-dressed list.
The international human rights lawyer, who attended the nuptials at Windsor Castle with her husband, actor George Clooney, wowed in a canary yellow Stella McCartney dress with a matching hat.
She accessorized with teardrop earrings, a gold clutch and gold closed-toe heels (open-toe shoes are a no-no at royal weddings).
People also loved Oprah’s blush pink Stella McCartney dress:
And Serena Williams’ Versace look:
Check out more outfits below from famous faces you might recognize:
