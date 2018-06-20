Watch Teen Singer Silence Her Bullies On 'America's Got Talent'

“America’s Got Talent” contestant Amanda Mena got to hit back against her bullies on national television.

The 15-year-old singing sensation earned a Golden Buzzer on Tuesday’s episode from judge Mel B, vaulting her into the competition’s live shows.

Amanda told the judges that when she moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic at age 4, she “didn’t know a word of English.”

“I got bullied a lot,” she said. “So all that kinda gave me tough skin.”

Amanda then wowed with her cover of “A Natural Woman.” An enthralled Mel B told her: “This is what I’m going to say to all those bullies,” then pushed the Golden Buzzer.

Amanda won “La Voz (The Voice) Kids” on the Spanish-language network Telemundo when she was 11 ― and her polish showed on “AGT.”