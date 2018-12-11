Jack Sparrow Impersonator Claims To Have Divorced A 300-Year-Old Ghost Pirate

An Irish woman who says she married a 300-year-old pirate ghost apparently got spooked and has left the marriage.

“So I feel it’s time to let everyone know that my marriage is over,” Amanda Sparrow Teague wrote on social media this week. “I will explain all in due course but for now all I want to say is be VERY careful when dabbling in spirituality, it’s not something to mess with.”

Teague, who works as a Jack Sparrow impersonator, says she got married to a Haitian pirate from the 1700s who was executed for thieving, according to the Irish Mirror. The ceremony apparently took place on a boat in international waters and was carried out by a shaman priest. (Fact-checking site Snopes.com investigated the partnership and determined it was not, in fact, a legal marriage.)

“Growing up in Ireland in my era, you were taught that if a man bedded you, he should wed you,” Teague told People.com. “I knew from my research that spiritual marriage was a thing, so it was more me that wanted to get married than him — he would have been happy like most men with just sex.”

Teague’s apparition affair began on a happier note in 2014, when she says she suddenly felt the spirit’s energy with her in bed. She told the Daily Star the spirit sat with her while she watched TV and drove her car, and that she started developing “strong loving feelings” toward it.