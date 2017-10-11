Amazon and The Rise of the Guerrilla Part III - Race to the bottom.

Amazon and The Rise of the Guerrilla

Part III: Amazon’s race to the bottom.

In the second post in this series, I talked about Amazon’s A9 algorithm and how Amazon distributes the Buy Box to various sellers in order to keep everyone a little bit happy. Often, when buyers think they are buying a product from Amazon, they are in fact buying from a third party seller on Amazon’s Seller Central platform.

This system appears to be working for the good of all by enabling Amazon to fulfill its promise of using its platform to lower prices while expanding the variety of items available to the customer. For buyers, particularly savvy ones, this often works in their favor since they can use the competitiveness of the platform to save money.

For sellers, though, it’s a different story. Let’s say you have a line of cosmetics and are doing very well selling them in brick and mortar retail. You have no interest in selling the items on Amazon since doing so may create an ever-lowering price competition, driving your retailers out of business. All that needs to happen for your product to be on Amazon is for one reseller to have a seller account and to decide, without your knowledge or against your wishes, to post the product in that account. For brand owners who find themselves reluctantly or unwillingly thrust into the Amazon platform, this produces a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges.

First, distribution is a vast problem. The majority of brand owners have sold their items to multiple distributors or resellers, who in turn have sold their products to other resellers and retailers. Some are legitimate Amazon resellers, and others are mom and pop retailers unhappy with having to compete with Amazon. These smaller retailers decide to join the Amazon party rather than fight it. That approach to a supply chain has quite simply led to brand owners’ losing control of their product and brand. Their product is now out of the control of the brand owner and in the hands of distributors more interested in profit than pricing integrity. Today, many brand owners find themselves in the uncomfortable position of having to monitor and police hundreds of rogue resellers that are all competing furiously in a reverse bidding war.

Second, Amazon may be the biggest marketplace, but it will never be the only one. Companies should and do utilize other avenues to sell their products. It is not unusual that a company's Amazon listing is a frantic race to the bottom as far as price is concerned. Meanwhile, the company's own website and brick and mortar sales are suffering because the Amazon prices are so low that no one can compete.

Last, the rise of counterfeit, black market and grey market products from Asia and other countries presents a frustrating obstacle. Sometimes a company will sell expiring inventory or less than quality inventory to closeout shops abroad to mitigate losses. Often these products can be repacked and shipped back to the U.S. to a rogue seller’s Amazon account as new and resold through third party accounts. Stolen and counterfeit products also frequent third party sellers’ offerings on the platform. The onus often lies on the brand owners in a lengthy process of communication with Amazon to remove the offending listings. More often than not, when one bogus listing is removed, others appear.

As a consultant for many brands that find themselves in a troubling situation, my company has discovered that Amazon has introduced two measures against these issues, but the process of each is mind-numbingly complicated and again leaves the burden of proof and policing to the brand owners who often find themselves lost in a sea of confusion and overseas customer service at the world’s largest retailer.

Just recently Amazon announced expansion of a brand registry intended to allow brands to register with Amazon in order to authenticate themselves. Its stated goal is to make management of brands and product listings easier for sellers. However, brand registry does nothing to prevent others from reselling products on the brand’s listing. Nor does it prevent anyone from creating a listing for a brand that they have no affiliation with or ownership over. In reality, brand registry only gives the brand owner more control over changes to the listings they have created or that feature their brands.

Last August, the company introduced brand gating. Unlike brand registry, brand gating or listing lockdown allows for brands to be locked at an administrative level on Amazon’s end. Only Amazon itself, the brand owners and the authorized resellers can resell on the listing. This is the holy grail for any brand trying to take control of their own distribution, but the method to achieve it is close to voodoo at the moment. Maneuvering through brand gating can often involve hiring an Amazon consultancy like Accelerated Intelligence and/or a legal firm to file the countless letters and communications in what amounts to a mini-trial at Amazon. With a few exceptions, the reasons for acceptance or denial of brand gating seems to be a mystery, and it’s easy to think that the Amazon bottom line may play a role in the decision making.

In fairness to Amazon, the company has a legal department that receives sellers’ complaints. Numerous forms can be completed online about infringers of intellectual property rights, but the process in general is less than friendly and offers no conclusive results in many cases.

This fog of solutions with more problems attached has clearly given rise to the guerrilla reseller. In the name of making a fast buck, these third party sellers can exploit Amazon’s apparent weaknesses while the brand owners play a game of catchup.