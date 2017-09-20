Surprise! Amazon Seems To Think You're Pregnant

Many Amazon customers were left befuddled and vexed on Tuesday when they received an email telling them that they’d been gifted something from — what was for a lot people — a nonexistent baby registry for their nonexistent baby.

“Hello Amazon Customer,” the email says. “Someone great recently purchased a gift from your baby registry! You can visit your Thank You List to easily keep track of all gifts purchased.”

It’s unclear how many people received the email, which Amazon later said was sent out by accident, but a glance at social media suggests that many people — both those with Amazon baby registries and many more without — were impacted by the mistake.

A Washington Post reporter was told by an Amazon customer service representative that the email had been “sent in error to a large majority of Amazon customers.” It should be “safely ignored,” the rep added.

Customers expressed confusion and displeasure on Twitter:

Guess I’m not the only person (who isn’t having a baby) who just got an email from Amazon about my (non-existent) baby registry pic.twitter.com/kp6u2mIKLl — Cass Anderson (@casspa) September 19, 2017

Amazon just informed me that someone has purchased a gift from my baby registry. My baby is 21, and hopes it's a keg. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 19, 2017

Just got an email from Amazon that someone purchased a gift from my baby registry. Ummmm......two problems. — sarahdessen (@sarahdessen) September 19, 2017

When you receive an email from @amazon that says someone "purchased a gift from your baby registry" #GetItTogetherAmazon #NotPregnant pic.twitter.com/JccuGiawrk — Kailyn McGowan (@kailyn_13) September 19, 2017

Hey @amazon! Not every woman wants a baby. And those that do often struggle to conceive. This email (spam?!) is INCREDIBLY inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/F194Zkhjkw — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) September 19, 2017

Just got an email someone sent me a gift from my Amazon baby registry?

I have A LOT of questions. What I don't have is a baby... — Virginia Draws 🎨 (@VPoltrack) September 19, 2017

That awkward moment when Amazon says someone bought you a gift from your baby registry that you def don't have bc you're def not pregnant pic.twitter.com/p2PRM6sDIq — Anna Norris (@itsannacorinne) September 19, 2017

Some customers, including BuzzFeed reporter Doree Shafrir, explained how the email landed a particularly personal blow.

“I do not have a baby registry on Amazon or anywhere else,” wrote Shafrir. “In fact, I have spent the better part of the last two years trying to get pregnant. So getting this email was ... unwelcome.”

I have no baby registry on @amazon or @amazonregistry. No one sent a gift. Did IVF w/ had two miscarriages. This is salt on the wound. — Julia Claire (@Juliacsk) September 19, 2017

Shafrir noted that customers who did have Amazon baby registries who clicked on the email were directed to a blank page.

In a followup message to customers who received the mistake email, Amazon apologized for “any confusion” that may have been caused.

“Oops! We’re sorry, we made a mistake,” the subject line of the email read.

In a statement to CNN, the company blamed a “technical glitch.”