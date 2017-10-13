Amazon - Come to Philly

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest,” Ben Franklin famously wrote in The Way to Wealth, a statement that reflects Philadelphia’s principles. Indeed, Philadelphia's story is one of science and innovation, founded on the democratic principles of liberty and freedom. The first World’s Fair in 1876 in Philadelphia featured inventions such as the typewriter, sewing machine, and telephone, illustrating Philadelphia’s rich legacy of innovation. A culturally vibrant environment too, Philadelphia welcomes its citizens with open arms, having pledged to uphold religious tolerance in 1682.

I can speak to both Philadelphia’s business resources and arts scene as a student at the University of Pennsylvania, whether it be touring the startups at First Round Capital or viewing the massive tapestries in the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Philadelphia offers a large city atmosphere with a population of 1.568 million people while maintaining a powerhouse economy with a high concentration of top caliber young professionals. Moreover, Philadelphia’s commitment to spurring innovation, improving education, and deepening its talent pool mirrors Amazon’s leadership principles. Given that Philadelphia offers an affordable environment filled with exciting activities, I believe that Philadelphia offers the ideal new home for Amazon’s new headquarters.

Philadelphia resembles Seattle in lifestyle, offering an East Coast complement to Amazon’s current headquarters. Seattle boasts a thriving restaurant scene and farmers market. Philadelphia is one of the few cities that can match Seattle in this regard, offering acclaimed restaurants and markets like Zahav and Reading Terminal. With the natural scenery of Morris Arboretum and Schuylkill River, Philadelphia parallels the nature present in Seattle. Amazon prioritizes treating employees well and Philadelphia offers the cultural richness and engaging activities to continue doing so.

Not only does Philadelphia parallel Seattle’s exciting lifestyle, Philadelphia also offers a lower cost of living and proximity to the airport. In terms of pricing, Philadelphia has one of the lowest costs of living among cities like Boston and New York City, with studio apartment averaging around $1,038 per month. Philadelphia also has a sales tax of 8%, lower than New York City’s 8.875%. Philadelphia’s low cost of living and convenience is ideal for drawing and retain employees for Amazon. With the nation’s fifth largest public transportation system, SEPTA, employees travel with ease within Philadelphia. The Philadelphia International Airport is also 10 minutes from downtown Philadelphia. The concentration of transit options from biking to driving to taking the train illustrates the convenience of living in Philadelphia. Moreover, Philadelphia serves as a connector among major East Coast cities like New York City, D.C., and Boston. Philadelphia’s prime location coupled with lower costs of living render it an attractive option for new headquarters.

Philadelphia offers a vast array of companies spanning sectors from technology to healthcare, a flourishing business ecosystem that companies want to participate in. For instance, incubators and coworking spaces Project Liberty have addressed the growing need for entrepreneurial resources. Investors such as First Round Capital and Ben Franklin Technology Partners have also injected capital into Philadelphia’s businesses, helping provide nearly $500 million in funding. Philadelphia has emerged as a startup hub and Amazon can contribute to this tight-knit community. A promising startup in the healthcare industry, Blackfynn offers cloud-based data platform for addressing neurological diseases and raised $2.37 million, illustrating Philadelphia’s core strength in healthcare and technology. Larger companies headquartered here like Comcast, Aramark, and Crown Holdings also consistently rank in the Forbes 500. The exceptional performance of Philadelphia’s businesses is a testament to Philadelphia’s ability to bring about change. As a company with a “Bias for Action”, Amazon is poised to benefit from the active business culture prevalent in Philadelphia.

Talent pool size and education matters for Amazon. Fortunately, Philadelphia has 102 colleges and universities and gained 100,000 Millennials in six years with a growth rate 6.1%, topping other large cities according to the Pew Research Center. Top universities such as the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University offer rigorous engineering programs that will prepare future Amazon employees.

Philadelphia is more than a historic landmark. It is a cultural and business hub, full of engaged young professionals like myself. The Brookings Institute recently released a report explaining the wealth of funding and research in Philadelphia and recommended coordination among tech firms to further accelerate innovation. With Amazon here as an anchor to the Philadelphia economy, businesses of all sizes can benefit from the increased connectivity and Amazon can draw upon the vast resources of the city. I am confident that Philadelphia is the place for Amazon.

