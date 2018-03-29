Here's What Is Coming To Amazon In April 2018

You probably won’t be spending a ton of time bingeing shows on Amazon this April, since all the highlights joining the service are movies.

The Academy Award-winning film “Philadelphia” joins, which is especially pertinent for younger readers who may not have realized that Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington starred in an excellent movie together (not that I’m personally admitting anything here).

A couple of small ― but critically acclaimed ― movies from 2017 also join, including stand-outs “The Florida Project” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

If you need a show in your life and only have an Amazon subscription, you could watch “Storage Wars: Northern Treasures,” I guess. Or “All Or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys” ― but that team has been bad for a while, so you already know it ends up with nothing. Maybe just stick with the movies.

Check out the full list of arrivals below. And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining subscription services on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.

Arrivals