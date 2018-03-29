Here's What Is Coming To Amazon In April 2018

You probably won’t be spending a ton of time bingeing shows on Amazon this April, since all the highlights joining the service are movies.
The Academy Award-winning film “Philadelphia” joins, which is especially pertinent for younger readers who may not have realized that Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington starred in an excellent movie together (not that I’m personally admitting anything here).
A couple of small ― but critically acclaimed ― movies from 2017 also join, including stand-outs “The Florida Project” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”
If you need a show in your life and only have an Amazon subscription, you could watch “Storage Wars: Northern Treasures,” I guess. Or “All Or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys” ― but that team has been bad for a while, so you already know it ends up with nothing. Maybe just stick with the movies.
Check out the full list of arrivals below. And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining subscription services on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.
Arrivals
April 1
- “Hitler’s Bodyguard” (Season 1)
- “Merlin” (Seasons 1-5)
- “Storage Wars: Northern Treasures” (Season 1)
- “World’s Craziest Foods” (Season 1)
- “30 Beats”
- “52 Pick-Up”
- “A Simple Plan”
- “A Suitable Girl”
- “Basic Instinct”
- “Brooklyn’s Finest”
- “Carrie” (1976)
- “Danny Roane: First Time Director”
- “Desperately Seeking Susan”
- “Drugstore Cowboy”
- “Escape from New York”
- “Eye for An Eye”
- “Flashback”
- “For a Few Dollars More”
- “Fred 3: Camp Fred”
- “Fred: Night of the Living Fred”
- “Fred: The Movie”
- “Friday the 13th”
- “Funny About Love”
- “Gamer”
- “Hangman”
- “Hellbenders 3D”
- “Ice Mother”
- “Internal Affairs”
- “Kickboxer”
- “Ladybugs”
- “Life Stinks”
- “Man In The Moon”
- “Marathon Man”
- “Married To The Mob”
- “Meatballs”
- “Miami Blues”
- “My Art”
- “Mystery Team”
- “Mystic River”
- “Paranormal Activity”
- “Philadelphia”
- “Prancer”
- “Project Nim”
- “Quigley Down Under”
- “Red State”
- “Salsa”
- “Shanghai Surprise”
- “She’s Having A Baby”
- “Sleepers”
- “Small Soldiers”
- “Snake Eyes”
- “Spaceballs”
- “Stand Up Guys”
- “Standing In The Shadows of Motown”
- “Steel Magnolias”
- “Superstar”
- “Tenderness”
- “Texas Chainsaw Massacre II”
- “The Big Wedding”
- “The Conspirator”
- “The Departure”
- “The Dogs Of War”
- “The Foot Fist Way”
- “The Karate Kid”
- “The King Of Comedy”
- “The Marc Pease Experience”
- “The Phantom”
- “The Rage: Carrie 2”
- “The Replacements”
- “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1999)
- “The Winning Season”
- “Thirst Street”
- “Throw Momma From The Train”
- “Trading Mom”
- “Troy”
- “Up In Smoke”
- “Uptown Girls”
- “Warpath”
- “Wayne’s World 2”
- “The Winning Season”
- “Wishmaster”
- “Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies”
- “Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell”
- “Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled”
April 2
- “The Missing” (Season 2)
- “Chavela”
- “Psychopaths”
April 5
- “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”
April 6
- “Blame”
- “The Florida Project”
April 10
- “Hours”
April 12
- “I Can Do Bad All by Myself”
- “Saturday Church”
April 13
- “Bosch” (Season 4)
April 15
- “Fame”
April 18
- “Aida’s Secrets”
April 23
- “Red Rock” (Season 3)
April 24
- “Vikings” (Season 5)
April 25
- “The Vanishing of Sidney Hall”
April 27
- “All Or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys” (Season 3)
- “Little Big Awesome” (Season 1A)