Amazon Is Developing An Alt-History Show Called 'Black America'

Will Packer, the man behind the hit comedy “Girls Trip,” is bringing a new show to Amazon that might give HBO a run for its money.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Packer is teaming up “Boondocks” creator Aaron McGruder on “Black America,” a drama set in an alternate history in which freed African American slaves have been given control of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as reparations following the Civil War.

Set in the present-day, the show will imagine a sovereign African-American nation called “New Colonia,” rapidly emerging as one of the leading industrialized nations in the world.

The announcement of “Black America” comes just days after HBO sparked controversy with the announcement of its own alternate history drama, “Confederate,” from the creators of “Game of Thrones,” which is set in an alternate reality in which the South had won the Civil War and slavery remains in present day.

On Friday, activist April Reign launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #NoConfederate, calling for the boycott of the show, set in an alternate reality where the South wins the Civil War and slavery remains.

Reactions to the “Black America” announcement on Twitter were, needless to say, priceless:

Amazon watching all of this drama play out knowing they had a Big Joker in #BlackAmerica pic.twitter.com/KCLOdjVeSd — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 1, 2017

I don't know if I'll like #BlackAmerica or not. But I promise you, I will watch each episode twice just to spite #NoConfederate pic.twitter.com/1UOARn9gDg — Jenét Morrow (@JenetAllDay) August 1, 2017

When #Confederate tried to trip us up but #BlackAmerica came through with the save. #NoCondeferate pic.twitter.com/wcIUqZ59Tk — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 1, 2017

Will Packer, Aaron McGruder & Black People: Reclaiming👏🏿OUR 👏🏿Time👏🏿#BlackAmerica pic.twitter.com/EPz4amRomu — Shannon Simone (@Shannon_Simone) August 1, 2017

Deadline reports that Packer and Amazon decided to announce the premise of the show, which has been in development since February, in light of the “Confederate” controversy.