In a highly anticipated move, Amazon just officially announced the return of Amazon Prime Day 2018 on July 16.

The promotion will actually run a day and a half this year, from mid-day July 16 through July 17. This fourth-annual sale will sweeping discounts on more than a million items and services for Amazon Prime members worldwide.

According to Amazon, this year’s event will feature twice as many “Spotlight Deals.” Whole Foods will also be involved in Prime Day this year with deals and offers at all U.S. stores, after being acquired by Amazon a year ago.

Wachiwit via Getty Images

Amazon said sales from its Prime Day event last year surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, growing by more than 60 percent from 2016. Prime Day 2018 is expected to surpass that success.

If last year’s deals are any indication, we can expect big discounts on a few noteworthy items like Nintendo Switch, Instant Pot, laptops, Amazon Echo and Kindle, alongside more rubbishy finds.

Interestingly, one of Amazon Prime Day 2017′s most popular deals was the 23andMe Ancestry DNA Kit, which was marked 50 percent off its retail price. Other popular purchases from the last year’s Prime Day included Nintendo Switch, Instant Pot and Bose Soundlink mini speaker.

Amazon

Prime Day 2018 deals you can expect to see include sales on Amazon’s private-label clothing and accessories brands (We’re fans of Lark & Ro.) as well as discounts on Amazon’s Handmade collection, the brand’s rival to Etsy.

To make sure you don’t miss a deal and to get sneak-peeks of discounts, you can preview, track and watch deals. Stay tuned for more Prime Day 2018 deals as they’re announced.