Just in case you needed another excuse to do most of your shopping on Amazon, access to the company’s highly anticipated Prime Wardrobe is now widely available to all Prime customers.

Amazon Prime members in the U.S. can now try fashionable summer trends like breezy wrap dresses, sexy one-piece swimsuits and comfortable wedges without having to battle it out in a crowded mall or busy dressing room.

Men’s, women’s and children’s styles from well-known brands like Milly, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Adidas and Rebecca Taylor are available though Prime Wardrobe.

Interestingly, however, top-ordered brands during Prime Wardrobe’s invite-only Beta period last year were Amazon’s own private-label brands like women’s workwear brand Lark & Ro, men’s casuals line Goodthreads and women’s basics brand Daily Ritual.

How does Prime Wardrobe work, anyway? In fact, it’s no more complicated than filling your online cart with cheap kitchen essentials and inexpensive home decor.

First, fill your Wardrobe box with at least three items of clothing, shoes or accessories that have the Prime Wardrobe logo. Once it arrives, you have seven days to try on everything at home and decide what’s a keeper, and what’s worth returning. You’ll only pay for the items you keep and can send back those you don’t love for free with the provided UPS return label in its resealable box.

It’s a good solution to folks who tend to land somewhere between sizes. Buy multiple sizes, and return the ones that don’t work. It’s also a genius way to try on looks you might normally pass over in stores, like cropped wide-leg trousers or two-piece sets.

To give you a taste of what’s available on Prime Wardrobe, below we’ve highlighted some of our favorite looks you can try before you buy:

1 Sam Edelman Women's Bodie Slide Sandal Amazon Get it here

2 Paris Sunday Women's Short Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon Get it here

3 Fossil Maya Small Hobo Bag Amazon Get it here

4 Goodthreads Men's Fitted Short-Sleeve Solid Oxford Shirt With Pocket Amazon Get it here

5 The Children's Place 3-Piece Stretchie Bundle Amazon Get it here

6 Echo Design Floral Silk Diamond Scarf Amazon Get it here

7 Calvin Klein Men's 5-Pocket Shorts Amazon Get it here

8 Calvin Klein Women's Denim Mini Jean Skirt Amazon Get it here