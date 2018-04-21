What To Watch On Amazon Prime That's New This Week

Streamline recommends “Aida’s Secrets” as the movie you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon added the documentary on April 18. There aren’t any notable new shows.

“Aida’s Secrets” debuted in 2017 and currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The documentary focuses on the various mysteries of how a family was separated after World War II. Particularly for those who are into genealogy searches, the investigative work on display here will be very appealing.

The budget seems to have been near nothing for the movie and the camerawork/editing aren’t the level of quality you’re probably used to by now. But the investigation into the mysteries is so compelling that this is still a worthwhile watch.