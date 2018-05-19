What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

“Picnic at Hanging Rock” is an adaptation of the 1967 novel by Joan Lindsay.

The events of this story take place in the early 20th century. Australian boarding school students mysteriously vanish during a school outing, and the local community must figure out why.

Natalie Dormer of “Game of Thrones” stars in this adaptation.

“Picnic” blends many elements of other successful television projects. It’s a period piece and a crime drama, two of the most ubiquitous artistic choices right now. It’s also both pulpy and high brow. There are twists and mysteries galore.

Although the six episodes ultimately can get a bit boring at times, there’s probably something for everyone here.