What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

The show had a bit of an extended hiatus. The first season debuted Oct. 13, 2016, which feels like another lifetime ago. The Chicago Cubs still hadn’t won a World Series in over a century and America hadn’t elected Trump yet.

Anyway, the show focuses on a troubled lawyer who sees a shot a redemption through a legal case involving a wrongful death. It’s kind of annoying that this is yet another show about an alcoholic wash-up looking for a comeback, but critics were generally positive on the first season nevertheless.