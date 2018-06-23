What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

This movie features Leonardo DiCaprio as a detective investigating a criminal mental institution on an island in the 1950s. DiCaprio’s character encounters various mysteries that he needs to solve. Martin Scorsese directed the film.

As “Inception” debuted just a few months later, “Shutter Island” seems to have been a bit forgotten in the pantheon of DiCaprio’s best roles. Perhaps this is also because the movie earned mixed reviews at the time.

“Shutter Island” is still a fun thriller that’s well worth checking out, though. The writing is pretty heavy-handed, but this choice works given all the talent involved.

