What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Shutter Island” as the thing you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds the movie on June 26.
This movie features Leonardo DiCaprio as a detective investigating a criminal mental institution on an island in the 1950s. DiCaprio’s character encounters various mysteries that he needs to solve. Martin Scorsese directed the film.
As “Inception” debuted just a few months later, “Shutter Island” seems to have been a bit forgotten in the pantheon of DiCaprio’s best roles. Perhaps this is also because the movie earned mixed reviews at the time.
“Shutter Island” is still a fun thriller that’s well worth checking out, though. The writing is pretty heavy-handed, but this choice works given all the talent involved.
You can watch the trailer below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Amazon Prime adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
“Shutter Island” is pretty much your only option this week.
In case you’re curoius, “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie” is a children’s show adapted from the famous book about a relentlessly greedy mouse.
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
June 26
- “Shutter Island”
- “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie” (Season 1)
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like these in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.