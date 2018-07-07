What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Snowden” as the movie you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds this movie on July 8.
To be honest, “Snowden” isn’t a great movie. But Amazon Prime doesn’t add too many things this week, so “Snowden” is your best bet if you’re looking for something new.
The fairly good movie stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley. A casting choice that always needs to get a shoutout when it happens: Nicolas Cage also pops up in this movie.
As you can probably guess or already know from the marketing campaign a few years ago, “Snowden” focuses on the choice Edward Snowden made to leak National Security Agency documents. If you want to watch a great movie about Snowden, seek out the documentary “Citizenfour.” That’s not on Amazon Prime, though. There, you’re stuck with “Snowden.”
You can watch the trailer for “Snowden” below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Amazon Prime adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
As mentioned above, Amazon Prime doesn’t add a ton this week. Most of the titles on the list below are actually so forgettable that they didn’t warrant formal reviews.
“A Fly in the Champagne” has a unique name and is all about surfing, maybe go with that?
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
July 8
- “Snowden”
July 13
- “Comicstaan” (Season 1, Episodes 1-4)
- “A Fly in the Champagne”
- “Between Two Harbors”
- “Innersection: Black”
- “Innersection: Blue”
- “Modern Collective”
- “Ocean Driven”
- “Surfing Presents: Du Ciel”
- “Winter Out West”
July 14
- “The Forgiven”
