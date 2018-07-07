What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

As mentioned above, Amazon Prime doesn’t add a ton this week. Most of the titles on the list below are actually so forgettable that they didn’t warrant formal reviews.

“A Fly in the Champagne” has a unique name and is all about surfing, maybe go with that?

The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:

July 8

“Snowden”

July 13

“Comicstaan” (Season 1, Episodes 1-4)

“A Fly in the Champagne”

“Between Two Harbors”

“Innersection: Black”

“Innersection: Blue”

“Modern Collective”

“Ocean Driven”

“Surfing Presents: Du Ciel”

“Winter Out West”

July 14

“The Forgiven”

Streamline Newsletter