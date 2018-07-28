What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “The Americans” as the thing you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds the final season of this show on July 29.
“The Americans” wrapped on FX less than two months ago. If you missed the streaming cycle for the show earlier this year ― well, you get a second chance.
During the earlier seasons, this show would often earn praise from television critics who claimed “The Americans” deserved a place in the upper echelon of great shows.
The show debuted in early 2013, during the height of the “Mad Men” criticism days when “prestige” shows were rarer. Since this show had spies, strong acting performances and took place in the 1980s, it basically became a shoe-in for critical praise in that era. Netflix debuted the first episode of “House of Cards” just days after “The Americans” premiere. Since that first Netflix “prestige” show, the field has grown increasingly crowded.
By the end of the show, it became clear that “The Americans” wasn’t all that special. The show also just meandered for a few seasons, which didn’t help the case that viewers should stick with it.
But the last season had a reset of sorts and proved itself again. You should consider checking out the first couple of seasons and this last season, if not the whole series, if you haven’t already. With the plot following Russian spies in America, these episodes certainly still feel of the moment.
You can watch the trailer for Season 6 of “The Americans” below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Amazon Prime adds this week.
And if you want to stay up to date with what to watch on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
This week includes the first day of a month, so that means Amazon Prime adds many movies.
This time around, the list doesn’t include too many winners. Although you should skip most of these, Amazon adds a few classics such as “The Elephant Man,” “The Hurt Locker” and “The Blair Witch Project.”
Or you could check out the Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray movie “A Cinderella Story.”
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
July 29
- “The Americans” (Season 6)
Aug. 1
- “#MeToo: Now What?” (Season 1)
- “A Cinderella Story” (2004)
- “American Gigolo” (1980)
- “American Ninja” (1985)
- “American Ninja III: Blood Hunt” (1989)
- “Be Cool” (2005)
- “Black Mask” (1996)
- “Black Rain” (1989)
- “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2” (2000)
- “Boomerang” (1992)
- “Cold War” (2012)
- “CSNY/Déjà Vu” (2008)
- “Curse of the Starving Class” (1994)
- “Double Whammy” (2002)
- “Fat Man and Little Boy” (1989)
- “Fled” (1996)
- “Flight of the Intruder” (1991)
- “Freedom Writers” (2007)
- “Frequency” (2000)
- “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” (2009)
- “Get Shorty” (1995)
- “Heartbreakers” (2001)
- “High Noon” (1952)
- “Hoosiers” (1986)
- “The Hurt Locker” (2008)
- “I Went Down” (1997)
- “In & Out” (1997)
- “Jacob’s Ladder” (1990)
- “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001)
- “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child” (2010)
- “Joe” (2014)
- “John Grisham’s The Rainmaker” (1997)
- “King Corn” (2016)
- “Kingpin” (1996)
- “Nick of Time” (1995)
- “No Way Out” (1987)
- “Original Sin” (2001)
- “Out of Time” (2003)
- “Private Parts” (1997)
- “Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer” (2013)
- “Species” (1995)
- “Species II” (1998)
- “Species III” (2004)
- “Stir of Echoes” (1999)
- “Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming” (2007)
- “Teen Wolf” (1985)
- “Teen Wolf Too” (1987)
- “The Blair Witch Project” (1999)
- “The Elephant Man” (1980)
- “The Ninth Gate” (2000)
- “The Prince and Me” (2004)
- “The Soloist” (2009)
- “The Time Machine” (2002)
- “The Usual Suspects” (1995)
- “True Colors” (1991)
- “Tunnel Rats” (1968)
- “Vegas Vacation” (1997)
- “Watchmen” (2009)
Aug. 2
- “America Divided: 201” (2018)