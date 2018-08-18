What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Disobedience” as the thing you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds this movie on Aug. 25.

“Disobedience” debuted in theaters in 2017. The movie stars Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz as two forbidden lovers in the Orthodox Jewish community.

The community essentially banished Ronit Krushka (Weisz) for her attraction to Esti Kuperman (McAdams) when the two were younger. But Krushka’s father dies, and she returns for a funeral.

During Krushka’s visit, she has a rekindled passion for the now-married Kuperman. The two women act on their attraction for each other. Kuperman must decide whether to leave her husband and have a new, probably happier life with Krushka.

The movie explores the stifling rules within the Orthodox Jewish community as well as the decision to trade off community to follow personal desire.

You can watch the trailer for “Disobedience” below.