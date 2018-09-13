More than 18 percent of Americans live with stress and anxiety. That’s a whole lot of people who are dealing with symptoms like insomnia, chronic pain, restlessness and depression every day.

Though we know there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to anxiety, there are solutions that can help manage the symptoms. From CBD oil for pain and wellness, to weighted blankets for better sleep, there are so many innovative ways to deal with anxiety today.

We believe that those 40 million Americans deserve better. That’s why we’ve found what we believe are some of the most useful and effective products on Amazon for anxiety, according to reviewers.

All of the below products have an average Amazon rating of 3.5 stars or higher. Check out our 11 favorites below and let us know what other Amazon products you’ve found effective for managing your own symptoms.