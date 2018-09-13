HUFFPOST FINDS
11 Effective Amazon Products For Anxiety, According To Reviewers

The hunt for effective ways to deal with anxiety just got easier.
By Brittany Nims
More than 18 percent of Americans live with stress and anxiety. That’s a whole lot of people who are dealing with symptoms like insomnia, chronic pain, restlessness and depression every day.

Though we know there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to anxiety, there are solutions that can help manage the symptoms. From CBD oil for pain and wellness, to weighted blankets for better sleep, there are so many innovative ways to deal with anxiety today.

We believe that those 40 million Americans deserve better. That’s why we’ve found what we believe are some of the most useful and effective products on Amazon for anxiety, according to reviewers.

All of the below products have an average Amazon rating of 3.5 stars or higher. Check out our 11 favorites below and let us know what other Amazon products you’ve found effective for managing your own symptoms.

  • 1 This anti-anxiety lava stone bracelet
    Amazon Rating: 4.3 stars

This lava stone bracelet works as a portable aromatherapy tool.
    Amazon Rating: 4.3 stars

    This lava stone bracelet works as a portable aromatherapy tool. To use, add a couple of drops of your favorite anxiety-reducing essential oil to the bracelet, rub the oil into the stones, and wipe away the excess. The scent will linger with you while you're out and about, and will help bring about a calming sense of mind. Get the Maroamlife Lava Stone Diffuser Bracelet here.
  • 2 An adult fidget toy for anxiety
    Amazon Rating: 4.2 stars

If you want a quiet, discreet gadget that'll help you clear your mind, focus
    Amazon Rating: 4.2 stars

    If you want a quiet, discreet gadget that'll help you clear your mind, focus your thoughts and quiet your anxiety, this metal fidget toy will do just that. It's designed for both adults and kids with stress and anxiety, and provides the ideal sensory experience to relieve a number of related symptoms. Get this fidget toy from Tom's Fidgets here
  • 3 An acupressure mat and pillow set
    Amazon Rating: 4.4 stars

This spiky mat and pillow might look like something our of a horror film, but it's strategically designed to relieve chronic back, neck and shoulder pain.
    Amazon Rating: 4.4 stars

    This spiky mat and pillow might look like something our of a horror film, but it's strategically designed to relieve chronic back, neck and shoulder pain. Residual side effects of using this acupressure mat includes better sleep, circulation, and relief from stress and anxiety. Get the Nayoya Acupressure Mat And Pillow Set here
  • 4 A weighted blanket
    Amazon Rating: 3.9 stars

Weighted blankets are proven to reduce stress and anxiety while promoting healthy sleep.
    Amazon Rating: 3.9 stars

    Weighted blankets are proven to reduce stress and anxiety while promoting healthy sleep. The weight of the blanket creates a snug sensation, much like being hugged. Get this one, The Gravity Blanket, here
  • 5 For more casual use, a weighted throw blanket
    Amazon Rating: 3.5 stars

Similar to a weighted blanket, this weighted throw blanket provides extra weight that helps relieve anxiety, stress and promotes better sleep.
    Amazon Rating: 3.5 stars

    Similar to a weighted blanket, this weighted throw blanket provides extra weight that helps relieve anxiety, stress and promotes better sleep. Get the Brookstone Nap Weighted Blanket here
  • 6 A Himalayan salt lamp
    Amazon Rating: 4.1 stars

Himalayan salt lamps supposedly reduce allergy symptoms, boost your mood and lift energy levels.
    Amazon Rating: 4.1 stars

    Himalayan salt lamps supposedly reduce allergy symptoms, boost your mood and lift energy levels. If anything, the warm amber glow from one is the perfect evening light to calm your mind and lower your stress and anxiety levels. Get this Himalayan salt lamp from Himalayan glow here. 
  • 7 A beginner watercolor set
    Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars

Adult coloring books were all the rage just a few years ago, and for good reason.
    Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars

    Adult coloring books were all the rage just a few years ago, and for good reason. They were proven to lower stress and anxiety in adults, while promoting creativity and boosting moods. While adult coloring books are still a smart and unique way to change your anxious energy, watercolors could be another creative outlet for your anxious energy. Get this beginner set of paints, pens and pad from Kassa here.
  • 8 An aromatherapy diffuser
    Amazon Rating: 4.6 stars

An essential oil aromatherapy diffuser is a simple way to create a warm, relaxing and stress-free environment.
    Amazon Rating: 4.6 stars

    An essential oil aromatherapy diffuser is a simple way to create a warm, relaxing and stress-free environment. Use it with essential oils for a gentle aromatherapy effect, or use it with just water for use as a humidifier. Get this VicTsing wood grain diffuser here
  • 9 A set of essential oils
    <strong>Amazon Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br><br>This aromatherapy <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ArtNaturals-Therapeutic-Gr
    Amazon Rating: 4.2 stars

    This aromatherapy set of essential oils includes scents known to evoke calm and relaxation like lavender and tea tree alongside more unique scents like eucalyptus and frankincense. Get the ArtNaturals Therapeutic-Grade Aromatherapy Essential Oil Set here
  • 10 This scalp massager
    Amazon Rating: 4.2 stars

We don't need to tell you how relaxing one of these scalp massagers feels af
    Amazon Rating: 4.2 stars

    We don't need to tell you how relaxing one of these scalp massagers feels after a long, stressful day. Get this scalp massager by Body Back Company here. 
  • 11 A tension taming herbal tea
    Amazon Rating: 4.3 stars

This mint and lemongrass tea is naturally caffeine free.
    Amazon Rating: 4.3 stars

    This mint and lemongrass tea is naturally caffeine free. Get the Tension Tamer herbal tea from Celestial Seasonings﻿

