Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of April 7, Streamline is recommending “Sneaky Pete” in the Amazon top spot for the fifth time.
The show isn’t holding that spot because it’s so amazing ― though it is a fun watch. Amazon just hasn’t released anything new that’s noteworthy.
What’s New This Week
No shows worth mentioning. Amazon did add a couple of movies over the last few days that you should check out, though.
On April 5, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” became available to stream. That movie comes from the director behind “The Lobster” and “Dogtooth.”
On April 6, “The Florida Project” joined it. Willem Dafoe earned a supporting actor Oscar nomination for his role in the film.
Top Amazon Streaming News Of The Week
Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”) is creating a television version of the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” for Amazon. She’ll co-write and co-executive produce with Will Graham, who works on another Amazon show, “Mozart in the Jungle.” Apparently, Jacobson will not have an onscreen role.
Right now it will be a comedy with episodes roughly 30 minutes long.
The original movie was about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was launched during World War II when many male baseball players were fighting overseas.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Sneaky man cons a family.
Pro: The plot involves characters risking things quite frequently, so episodes are often pretty gripping.
Con: The show is probably longer than it should be and gets too convoluted.
Plot: Musicians conquer classical music industry.
Pro: The characters have had strong chemistry since the first season, and the life of orchestras makes for a compelling backdrop.
Con: This show often seems to be in a world detached from the zeitgeist mainly because it focuses on extremely rich people chasing refined pursuits.
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, which plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Plot: English family moves to island.
Pro: A solid period piece set in the 1930s. This is one of those nice shows that maybe won't expand your mind but is very pleasant to watch.
Con: The show certainly feels too familiar and like many other period pieces that came before it.
Plot: Murder mystery involving lost memories.
Pro: Great performances and a solid script make this well worth your time if you're a fan of the murder mystery and serial killer genres.
Con: The beats of this plot are very well-trod territory.
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received such universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.