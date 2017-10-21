Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Watch Right Now

For the weekend of Oct. 21, Streamline is once again recommending “Transparent” in the top spot.

Amazon is currently having internal turmoil as the head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, resigned amid a sexual harassment claim. Reportedly he passed on the award-winning hit, “Big Little Lies,” because the show didn’t guarantee enough female nudity. Star of “One Mississippi,” Tig Notaro,” went on “The Late Show” and said she’s “excited” that sexual abusers are getting comeuppance. The latest season of her show deals with an office sexual harassment case.

Amazon has also reportedly been trying to make less prestige shows and find their own “Game of Thrones”-style hit. It may be awhile before the company puts out another worthy project, but thankfully they still have many older seasons of HBO shows in the meantime.