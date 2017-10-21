Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Watch Right Now

Amazon really wants to be a part of your life. The more you stream, the more potential there is for you to click over to buy something on their service. More recently there’s also that Alexa thing that everyone seems to kind of want but isn’t sure whether to trust yet. Regardless, Amazon is officially ubiquitous.
If the video component of Amazon Prime ― which mainly offers shipping advantages when buying products ― seems very much like a side project, that’s because it is a side project. But so far, the company has seemingly committed to creating pretty great shows. They also have rights to the HBO library. Against all odds, Amazon is an enticing service to stream with ― and there’s a good chance you already have a subscription.
For the weekend of Oct. 21, Streamline is once again recommending “Transparent” in the top spot.
Amazon is currently having internal turmoil as the head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, resigned amid a sexual harassment claim. Reportedly he passed on the award-winning hit, “Big Little Lies,” because the show didn’t guarantee enough female nudity. Star of “One Mississippi,” Tig Notaro,” went on “The Late Show” and said she’s “excited” that sexual abusers are getting comeuppance. The latest season of her show deals with an office sexual harassment case.
Amazon has also reportedly been trying to make less prestige shows and find their own “Game of Thrones”-style hit. It may be awhile before the company puts out another worthy project, but thankfully they still have many older seasons of HBO shows in the meantime.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.
Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.
Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 3, 2017
Plot: A meandering buddy cop satire.
Pro: The poster tagline is "Channing Tatum Presents." Also Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jenny Slate are in this.
Con: Six hours is a long commitment for a parody of 1980s cop stories.
Season 3 Finale: April 4, 2017
Plot: Parents try being good parents.
Pro: It's interesting that this show is now so beloved by critics that Rob Delaney isn't known as that Twitter guy anymore.
Con: It's a bit mindless compared to other shows you could be watching.
Season 2 Release: Dec. 16, 2016
Plot: Nazis actually rule the world.
Pro: What better time to watch a series about fighting Nazis in America than now? Especially one that won't make you cry about the current state of humanity.
Con: It's kind of a mess narratively. Also, maybe it actually feels too real.
Season 2 Finale: Nov. 11, 2016
Plot: A tennis player figures out life.
Pro: If you like tennis, the 1980s and sex, this might be for you. The cast is good.
Con: As a sex comedy set in a previous time period, it's not exactly an original concept.
CONVERSATIONS