At 6:45 this evening, while sitting in my living room returning some emails, I received a notification on my phone that UPS had “attempted a delivery” at my address. The problem is, they didn’t actually attempt the delivery. No one rang my bell, or any other bell in this building (nearly all of the eight apartments have someone at home). So why did UPS send me a fake delivery attempt notice? Lazy driver? Wrong address? Who knows, when I tried to call UPS they told me I had a twenty-four minute wait time to speak with a representative. Oh, and that is after I went through a whole bunch of menus to even attempt to speak with a representative. I’m very unhappy. I also hear that many other people are experiencing these “fake” delivery attempts. What’s going on?
I love Amazon and I love shopping from Amazon, however, UPS and USPS are becoming a huge thron in Amazon’s side. Perhaps Amazon’s next purchase should be a courier company that actually delivers people’s packages (or at least makes attempts when they claim to do so). Otherwise, I may return to actual stores to do my shopping.
Have you experienced this weird phenomenon of receiving a message about a “delivery attempt” while sitting quietly in your living room? If so, tell us about it in the comments below. Maybe, just maybe, we can effect some change.