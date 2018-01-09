At 6:45 this evening, while sitting in my living room returning some emails, I received a notification on my phone that UPS had “attempted a delivery” at my address. The problem is, they didn’t actually attempt the delivery. No one rang my bell, or any other bell in this building (nearly all of the eight apartments have someone at home). So why did UPS send me a fake delivery attempt notice? Lazy driver? Wrong address? Who knows, when I tried to call UPS they told me I had a twenty-four minute wait time to speak with a representative. Oh, and that is after I went through a whole bunch of menus to even attempt to speak with a representative. I’m very unhappy. I also hear that many other people are experiencing these “fake” delivery attempts. What’s going on?