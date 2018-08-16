HUFFPOST FINDS
08/16/2018 11:34 am ET

Amazon's 15 Best-Selling Sex Toys Are SUPER NSFW

Don't say we didn't warn you.
By Brittany Nims
Sex has its ups and downs. And, like sex, there are many different kinds of sex toys out there, good and bad. You’ve got vibrators and stimulators, toys for wearing and others for holding, some for putting on bodies and others for putting in bodies, and even discreet ones for using on the go

Let’s not beat around the bush. Sex toys are pricey, and knowing which one is right for you, your body and your partner is an expensive guessing game. Whether you’re in the beginning of a new relationship, have been partnered up for years, or are are taking care of yourself, there’s something out there for everyone.

Because there’s power in popularity, we’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s top-selling sex toys, and they’re definitely NSFW. We’ve used the site’s trending products database to find the most purchased adult toys, which appears to be remain relatively consistent despite refreshing hourly

Just note that, although some products below have hundreds of reviews and ratings, others have few to no reviews, and are still considered top sellers by Amazon. 

Below, Amazon’s 15 best-selling sex toys

  • 1 PALOQUETH Waterproof G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator
    Amazon
    Reviews: 225
    Rating: 4.8 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $32. 
  • 2 Orlena Clitoral Sucking Vibrator
    Amazon
    Reviews: 422
    Rating: 4.4 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $35. 
  • 3 Zemalia 3D Masterbator Cup
    Amazon
    Reviews: 1
    Rating: 5 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $25. 
  • 4 Realistic Ultra-Soft Dildo For Beginners
    Amazon
    Reviews: 697
    Rating: 4.5 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $13. 
  • 5 IMO Full Silicone Couples Vibrating Cock Ring
    Amazon
    Reviews: 0
    Rating: 0
    Get it on Amazon, $26.
  • 6 PALOQUETH Waterproof G-Spot Vibrator
    Amazon
    Reviews: 156
    Rating: 4.4 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $32. 
  • 7 PALOQUETH Vibrating Prostate Massager Sex Toy
    Amazon
    Reviews: 660
    Rating: 4.1 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $26
  • 8 PALOQUETH Waterproof Vibrator Dildo
    Amazon
    Reviews: 148
    Rating: 4.4 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $22. 
  • 9 Hisionlee 4 Piece Anal Plug Set Silicone
    Amazon
    Reviews: 1
    Rating: 1
    Get it on Amazon, $14. 
  • 10 PALOQUETH Premium Stretchy Silicone Cock Rings Set
    Amazon
    Reviews: 359
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $10. 
  • 11 Portable Waterproof Mini Bullet Vibrator Multispeed
    Amazon
    Reviews: 2
    Rating: 5 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $17
  • 12 Anfei Realistic Bendable Masturbation 9-Inch Silicone Penis
    Amazon
    Review: 317
    Reviews: 4.4 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $36. 
  • 13 Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation
    Amazon
    Reviews: 448
    Rating: 4.1 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $50. 
  • 14 Aroprank Cordless Waterproof Magic Mini Wand Massager
    Amazon
    Reviews: 208
    Rating: 4.1 stars
    Get it on Amazon, $20.
  • 15 PALOQUETH Masturbation Stimulation
    Amazon
    Reviews: 143
    Rating: 4.3
    Get it on Amazon, $24.

