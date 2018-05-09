More Than 100 Former Ambassadors Write Letter Opposing Gina Haspel Nomination

A group of 109 retired and former career and non-career U.S. ambassadors sent the Senate a letter Wednesday to express “serious concern” over the nomination of Gina Haspel to be CIA director due to her controversial involvement in the agency’s torture program.

“We have no reason to question Ms. Haspel’s credentials as both a leader and an experienced intelligence professional. Yet she is also emblematic of choices made by certain American officials in the wake of the attacks of September 11, 2001 that dispensed with our ideals and international commitments to the ultimate detriment of our national security,” the ambassadors, who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, wrote in advance of Haspel’s confirmation hearing Wednesday. “What we do know, based on credible, and as yet uncontested reporting, leaves us of the view that [Ms. Haspel] should be disqualified from holding cabinet rank.”

They’re referring specifically to the fact that Haspel ran a black site facility in Thailand in 2002 where at least one detainee was reportedly waterboarded. She was also connected to the destruction of video evidence of torture sessions.