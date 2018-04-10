Actress Amber Heard is being recognized for donating quite the pretty penny to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, as she makes good on her pledge to donate money received from her divorce settlement.

The “Justice League” star’s name was included on the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ recently released 2017 donors list honor roll in a category for donations between $1 million and nearly $5 million for the fiscal year ending in June 2017.

The contribution appears to be proof the 31-year-old is following through on her promise to donate her $7 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Johnny Depp to charities such as the American Civil Liberties Union, specifically to prevent violence against women, and CHLA, where Heard works as a volunteer.

“As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves,” the actress said.

Shortly before Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, the actress accused Depp of striking her in the face with a cellphone and pulling her hair.

The couple released a joint statement not long after, calling the relationship “intensely passionate and at times volatile but always bound by love,” adding that “there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

The two, who were married for 15 months, had an exceptionally bitter divorce. In the wake of Heard’s highly publicized claims of domestic abuse against Depp, one of the actor’s friends, comedian Doug Stanhope, wrote a column for The Wrap in May 2016 that claimed Heard was lying about the abuse allegations in an attempt to blackmail the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.