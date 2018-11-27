ENTERTAINMENT
11/27/2018 11:04 am ET

Amber Heard Rocks A Couture Swim Cap At 'Aquaman' Red Carpet

The star really immersed herself in the underwater theme for the movie's London premiere.
By Carly Ledbetter

Amber Heard’s red carpet look went swimmingly with the theme of her new movie, “Aquaman.”

The actress showed up to the film’s world premiere in London on Monday in a stunning green and gold gown from Valentino Haute Couture’s Autumn/Winter 2018/2019 collection. It looked like it belonged under the sea, shimmering on the scales of a mermaid’s tail. 

The actress completed her fantastical look with a cap by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino that would’ve looked right at home on a couture synchronized swimmer. 

Heard added a single earring and gold Brian Atwood platform heels for an additional splash of glamour and drama to her outfit. 

Amber Heard attends the world premiere of "Aquaman" in London on Nov. 26.&nbsp;
Télé-Loisirs.fr
A close-up of the Valentino cap.
SOPA Images via Getty Images
The dress is gorgeous.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Heard told The Associated Press there was no way she was wearing anything other than this Valentino look to the “Aquaman” premiere. 

“I watched this dress walk down the carpet at the Valentino couture show in Paris and I brought my mom,” she said.  

“And I saw this dress walk out and my jaw dropped, and I looked over at my stylist a few seats over and she mouthed, ‘Oh my God’ and I was I think mouthing the same thing at the same time, and I knew it was for me. And I mean ― swim cap!” Heard said with a smile. 

Opinions were split on Heard’s bold red carpet choice: 

“Aquaman” opens in theaters Dec. 21.

Check out the trailer below. 

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
