Amber Heard’s red carpet look went swimmingly with the theme of her new movie, “Aquaman.”

The actress showed up to the film’s world premiere in London on Monday in a stunning green and gold gown from Valentino Haute Couture’s Autumn/Winter 2018/2019 collection. It looked like it belonged under the sea, shimmering on the scales of a mermaid’s tail.

The actress completed her fantastical look with a cap by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino that would’ve looked right at home on a couture synchronized swimmer.

Heard added a single earring and gold Brian Atwood platform heels for an additional splash of glamour and drama to her outfit.

Télé-Loisirs.fr Amber Heard attends the world premiere of "Aquaman" in London on Nov. 26.

SOPA Images via Getty Images A close-up of the Valentino cap.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The dress is gorgeous.

Heard told The Associated Press there was no way she was wearing anything other than this Valentino look to the “Aquaman” premiere.

“I watched this dress walk down the carpet at the Valentino couture show in Paris and I brought my mom,” she said.

“And I saw this dress walk out and my jaw dropped, and I looked over at my stylist a few seats over and she mouthed, ‘Oh my God’ and I was I think mouthing the same thing at the same time, and I knew it was for me. And I mean ― swim cap!” Heard said with a smile.

Opinions were split on Heard’s bold red carpet choice:

Amber Heard at the AQUAMAN premiere is a LEWK. pic.twitter.com/BSWMx0cALP — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 26, 2018

Not sure what went through Amber Heard's head while picking out this outfit for the London premiere of Aquaman.



A whole swimming cap. 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/SJ2p4PE1nH — Lee-Roy Wright (@LeeRoyWright) November 27, 2018

When you have synchronised swimming at 6 and the #aquaman premiere at 8. pic.twitter.com/MSBeHNsPXi — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) November 27, 2018

reader, may you go into your tuesday with as much gumption and gusto as amber heard at the #aquaman premiere pic.twitter.com/eVApaJcUeI — rishi (@rmagia) November 27, 2018

can’t imagine many other people other than Amber Heard can pull off a swimming cap #aquamanmovie pic.twitter.com/tG6H5pGcuL — Sian Watson (@sianwatson) November 26, 2018

“Aquaman” opens in theaters Dec. 21.